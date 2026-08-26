Broncos Notebook: QB Bo Nix 'probably won't play' vs. Vikings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bo Nix's next game action may well be under the bright lights of "Monday Night Football."

While the Broncos have yet to finalize roles and playing time for their preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings, Head Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Nix will likely not appear in Friday's matchup.

"He probably won't play in this game," Payton said.

Payton said the Broncos will meet Wednesday night to determine roles for the matchup with Minnesota.

If Nix does not play on Friday, he'll finish the preseason 6-of-9 for 76 yards, a touchdown and a 129.9 passer rating. Nix played 14 snaps against the Packers as he led the team to 10 points and a pair of scoring drives.

While Nix likely will not play on Friday, many players will see action and have a final opportunity to make an impression to make the 53-man roster or practice squad.

"Every day is an opportunity to go out there and put something good on film," wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. "… Coach says it a lot and he echoes it a lot that you're not only auditioning for the Denver Broncos, you're auditioning for 31 other teams."

UPDATE ON RAPP

The Broncos released veteran safety Taylor Rapp on Wednesday after he signed with the team on Aug. 20, but Payton indicated that Rapp could return to Denver.

Payton said he "spent some time" with Rapp, and the veteran player "needs a little time at home and [we] completely get what he's needing."

There's also a good chance, Payton said, that Rapp will soon be back.

"There's a good chance, better than good chance," said Payton of Rapp rejoining the Broncos. "I know how he felt being here. So, I think sooner than later that's going to happen, but this obviously took precedence."

While Rapp was with the Broncos briefly, Payton spoke highly of the eight-year veteran's skill set.