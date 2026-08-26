 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Notebook: QB Bo Nix 'probably won't play' vs. Vikings

Aug 26, 2026 at 04:50 PM
Author Image
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

260826_Nix_notebook

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bo Nix's next game action may well be under the bright lights of "Monday Night Football."

While the Broncos have yet to finalize roles and playing time for their preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings, Head Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Nix will likely not appear in Friday's matchup.

"He probably won't play in this game," Payton said.

Payton said the Broncos will meet Wednesday night to determine roles for the matchup with Minnesota.

If Nix does not play on Friday, he'll finish the preseason 6-of-9 for 76 yards, a touchdown and a 129.9 passer rating. Nix played 14 snaps against the Packers as he led the team to 10 points and a pair of scoring drives.

While Nix likely will not play on Friday, many players will see action and have a final opportunity to make an impression to make the 53-man roster or practice squad.

"Every day is an opportunity to go out there and put something good on film," wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. "… Coach says it a lot and he echoes it a lot that you're not only auditioning for the Denver Broncos, you're auditioning for 31 other teams."

UPDATE ON RAPP

The Broncos released veteran safety Taylor Rapp on Wednesday after he signed with the team on Aug. 20, but Payton indicated that Rapp could return to Denver.

Payton said he "spent some time" with Rapp, and the veteran player "needs a little time at home and [we] completely get what he's needing."

There's also a good chance, Payton said, that Rapp will soon be back.

"There's a good chance, better than good chance," said Payton of Rapp rejoining the Broncos. "I know how he felt being here. So, I think sooner than later that's going to happen, but this obviously took precedence."

While Rapp was with the Broncos briefly, Payton spoke highly of the eight-year veteran's skill set.

"He's smart, which is a great trait to have as a safety," Payton said. "He's a good tackler, he can play down over the slot, he's got versatility."

Related Content

news

Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 3 preseason game

The Broncos will host the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. MT for their preseason finale.

news

Broncos sign T Foster Sarell, DT Israel Antwine

The Broncos have signed a pair of players ahead of their preseason finale.

news

Broncos Notebook: DC Vance Joseph emphasizes importance of upholding high defensive standard in 2026

Plus, Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb speaks about O-line consistency and Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Darren Rizzi is encouraged by depth at the returner position.

news

Broncos sign DE Ron Stone Jr.

The Washington State product appeared in 19 total games across the last two United Football League seasons.

news

'I'm still chopping wood': How RB Jonah Coleman's internal 'want to' and guidance from a Broncos veteran are helping him adjust to the NFL

"I've still got a long way to go," Coleman said. "I'm still in my first year, so just still being a sponge and still being able to grow and know the areas that I want to grow in. I had one good preseason game, but I'm still chopping wood and trying to be the best teammate I can be."

news

CB Pat Surtain II voted No. 10 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

For the second consecutive year, cornerback Pat Surtain II has earned a spot among the top 10 players in the NFL.

news

3 things to know from Broncos' preseason game against the Packers

"You can't not pay attention to these games, these scrimmages, these important steps towards the start of the regular season," Head Coach Sean Payton said.

news

'It was like riding a bike': Broncos QB Bo Nix throws touchdown, leads pair of scoring drives in return to game action vs. Packers

The third-year quarterback led the Broncos to scores on each of his two possessions, and he completed 6-of-9 passes for 76 yards, a touchdown and a 129.9 passer rating.

news

LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

The Broncos will continue their preseason slate against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Game preview: QB Bo Nix set to make preseason debut vs. Packers

"It's always a blast to play at home," quarterback Bo Nix said Tuesday. "It's great to get in front of our fans. It'll be fun to get out there for the first time this year, put the pads on and go out there and play a game."

news

Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 2 preseason game

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 2 preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.

Advertising