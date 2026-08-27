Game preview: What to watch in Broncos' preseason finale vs. Minnesota Vikings

DENVER — The Broncos are set to take the field for their preseason finale.

Denver will host the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, and several players will aim to make their mark as the preseason comes to a close. After returning to the field and leading two scoring drives against the Packers, quarterback Bo Nix "probably won't play" on Friday, according to Head Coach Sean Payton.

Friday's reps will be critical for several individuals, though, as the 53-man roster deadline is set for Sunday.

Here are three things to watch for in the Broncos' third and final preseason game on Friday.

WHO CAN MAKE A FINAL PUSH FOR A ROSTER SPOT?

With the 53-man roster deadline quickly approaching, a number of contributors will aim to make one final impression on Friday night.

"You're rooting for all of them because you're rooting for the right 53 and the right evaluation and your concern is that someone, for whatever reason, doesn't have his best night, but he's got best ahead of him and ends up playing somewhere better," Payton said.

As the Broncos sort through various roster decisions, Payton said that there may be fewer variables than prior years given the consistency and stability the team has established over the last several seasons. The coming days, however, will still be significant for those aiming to play a role in determining their future — whether that be in Denver or elsewhere.

"We're still in an important two-week stretch for a lot and again, you remind everyone it's not just the players here," Payton said. "Your competition lies within yourself because you're competing with everyone else in the league at that position. So, that's important."

Veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton also spoke about the importance of the final preseason reps.

"The mentality has been the same since OTAs, since they got in during OTAs and they got in at the start of training camp," Sutton said of players competing for roles. "Every day is an opportunity to go out there and put something good on film, whether it's practice, whether it's the walkthrough, whether it's the meetings and then ultimately these preseason games. Being able to go put something good on tape. Coach says it a lot and he echoes it a lot, that you are not only auditioning for the Denver Broncos. You're auditioning for 31 other teams."

CAN DENVER'S DEFENSE SHOW RESOLVE VS. VIKINGS?

On Tuesday, Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph spoke about the need to approach each game and each on-field opportunity with the same mentality.

"When we play, [there's] a standard," Joseph said. "And I want to see that all the time."

Joseph said he was "disappointed in how we came out" during last week's preseason loss to the Packers after the team surrendered a touchdown on the opening drive. Regardless of who takes the field on Friday, displaying Denver's high defensive standard and showing the ability to respond following last week's game will be critical as Joseph continues to evaluate various contributors.

"Obviously we're competing every day, and guys are fighting for roster spots," Joseph said. "Guys are fighting to be starters or important backup roles. Every day. It's been a long camp. It should be long; it should be hard. That's part of the evaluation, if guys can continue to push through when things get hard. It's a long season. We have aspirations to play a long time, so that's part of the evaluation, to see who can maintain consistency for a long period of time."

HOW WILL THE BRONCOS LOOK IN THEIR FINAL TUNE-UP BEFORE REGULAR-SEASON ACTION?

While Payton shared Wednesday that Nix will likely not take the field on Friday, he did not outline a plan for Denver's other starters. If starters do see action, cleaning up mistakes and fine-tuning details during the team's final live reps before Week 1 will be vital.

"A lot of things I think we've got to be able to clean up," Payton said on Monday. "Like always, if you went back to Atlanta, there are some things that weren't maybe as good as you thought. Then there were some good things the other night [against the Packers], early on particularly. It was good to see some guys getting involved early. So, we're back at it, cleaning it up, [with] Minnesota Friday."

On Monday, Payton stressed the importance of continuing to prepare the right way and move in the right direction ahead of regular-season competition. Friday will provide a final in-game opportunity to do so before a prime-time showdown with the Chiefs on Sept. 14.