'Make us spin the chair': In preseason finale, Broncos put forth strong performance in 34-6 win over Vikings

DENVER — In the Broncos' preseason finale, Head Coach Sean Payton wanted his players to put forth their best performance.

"I don't watch a lot of TV," Payton said after the Broncos' 34-6 win over the Vikings. "But my wife likes watching '[The] Voice,' where the singers sing."

In the initial stage of the show, the judges face the opposite direction as the contestants sing. If and when they hear something like they like, they press a button to spin their chair around and view the contestant.

On Friday, Payton wanted he and the Broncos' brass to hit that proverbial button.

"Today, it was like, 'Hey, make us spin the chair. Make us spin it.'"

In a win in which the Broncos scored the final 21 points, plenty of players did their best to make their case.

"This game has had its moments," Payton said. "I'm talking about this last preseason game … There's just so many times that all of a sudden, somebody made a team. We talk about that all the time. There are a number of guys that it's not as important for, but there are a number that it's the most important thing. Period."

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger could be among those players, as he threw three touchdown passes in his most extensive action of the preseason. On perhaps his most impressive play of the night, Ehlinger scrambled around on fourth down and found Cody Schrader — who finished with a team-high 132 scrimmage yards — for a 14-yard touchdown pass.

"I was excited for him," Payton said of Ehlinger. "There's one thing he does. I've said it to you guys many times. When you're in practice situations and plays don't finish out, you see X. And then for him, when you're in a game situation, we don't have to decide whether he was sacked or not. He wasn't, and it was a touchdown pass. It's some of the things that I think served him well in college and when he plays in games. It's hard to simulate some of that."

The ensuing days for Payton, General Manager George Paton and Co. will require making tough decisions as they trim the roster to 53 players by Sunday at 4 p.m. MT.

"Remember, it's the right 53 and getting the proper evaluation," Payton said. "I will spend more time concerned [with] who's making it, as opposed to the ones that maybe possibly aren't."

Payton also said, though, that they're "rooting for every one of them" — and that the end of a journey with the team may not be permanent.