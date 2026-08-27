Broncos to wear Summit White jerseys, pants vs. Vikings in preseason finale

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will close the preseason in their all-white uniform combination.
Denver will wear its Summit White jerseys with white pants and white socks in Friday's preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Broncos will pair their navy metallic satin helmets with the uniform combination.
Denver also wore this uniform combination in their 2026 preseason meeting with the Green Bay Packers. The Broncos are 7-3 in the all-white uniforms with the navy helmets, with a 5-1 mark in the preseason.
The Broncos will close their preseason slate as they host the Vikings on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. MT on 9NEWS.