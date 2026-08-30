First look at the Broncos' 2026 initial 53-man roster

OFFENSE (26):

Quarterback (3): Sam Ehlinger, Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham

The Broncos have kept three quarterbacks on their initial 53 for the first time since 2024. In extended action against the Vikings on Friday, Ehlinger completed 15-of-20 passes for 233 yards, three touchdowns, an interception and a 131.9 quarterback rating.

"We love the quarterback room," Paton said. "We stated that a lot. Sam, 'Stiddy,' we thought they both had really good offseasons, really good training camps and in the games. Sam is a big part of this quarterback room. We didn't want to lose him, and we felt we were going to lose him. He's too important to our team and just didn't want to risk doing that. Obviously, the game he played the other night was outstanding. We love the room. We're going to keep the room together."

Running back (4): Tyler Badie, Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey

The Broncos' running back room features a newcomer in Coleman. Badie, Dobbins and Harvey were also on the Broncos' initial 53 a year ago.

Paton said it was a "really tough" decision to waive Jaleel McLaughlin, who appeared in 41 games for the Broncos over the last three seasons.

"Jaleel, he's something else," Paton said. "He was really important to this team, the passion, everything he brings."

Paton said McLaughlin and Badie have "two different skill sets," and that was considered as they made a difficult choice.

"Obviously, special teams are involved, third-down ability," Paton said. "There's a lot involved, but that was probably the last decision we made, this fourth runner."

Wide receiver (6): Pat Bryant, Troy Franklin, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims Jr., Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle

The Broncos kept six players at one of their deepest and most talented position groups. Waddle, whom the Broncos acquired this offseason, is officially poised to enter his first season with the team.

Tight end (4): Nate Adkins, Dallen Bentley, Evan Engram, Adam Trautman

Bentley, a seventh-round pick, earned a spot on the Broncos' initial 53-man roster. Adkins, Engram and Trautman also return at the position group.

Second-year player Caleb Lohner was designated as Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return), and he is eligible to return as early as Week 5.

"He has all the traits: the size, he can run, he has great ball skills being a basketball player," Paton said of Lohner. "This would have been a really important preseason and training camp for him. He just needs reps. We're still excited about him. He's here every day working, but we won't see him until late October or so."

Rookie tight end Justin Joly was among the players who was waived, but Paton said they still think highly of the young tight end.

"Justin is a talented player," Paton said. "We knew it when we drafted him. We knew he was raw. We still like the player. He was coming on towards the end of training camp. Tight end position is a tough position for a rookie. He missed a lot of the offseason, just a little bit behind. We wish we had another game or two. We still like the player. We think he's going to have a nice career. You just have to make tough decisions to build the best 53 you can make."

Offensive line (9): Garett Bolles, Kage Casey, Alex Forsyth, Mike McGlinchey, Quinn Meinerz, Alex Palczewski, Matt Peart, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg

Fourth-round pick Kage Casey is the lone newcomer at the position group. Tackle Frank Crum was designated as Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return), which means he will be eligible to return to game action as early as Week 5. Guard Nick Gargiulo, who was placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform, is eligible to return at the same time.

DEFENSE (25):

Defensive line (7): Zach Allen, Jordan Jackson, D.J. Jones, Sai'vion Jones, Tyler Onyedim, Malcolm Roach, Eyioma Uwazurike

Before last season, the Broncos had not kept seven defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster since 2016. They've now done so in back-to-back years. Tyler Onyedim is the lone newcomer on the 53, as he joins one of the strengths of Denver's roster.

"With the D-line and the O-line, the priority we put in those positions and the depth at those positions has really helped us the last couple years," said Paton of keeping seven defensive linemen. "It's a large part of our success. Jordan, we've got some youth in front of him. He's been a good player the last couple of years, and we just didn't want to lose him."

Outside linebacker (4): Nik Bonitto, Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson, Dondrea Tillman

The four players at this position — who were all also on the initial 53-man roster a year ago — combined to play more than 1,500 defensive snaps in 2025. Jonathon Cooper was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list on Sunday.

"These guys have all played in big games and done well," Paton said of the depth behind Bonitto. "All these guys we feel like can play. We like the depth there. We led the league in sacks the last two years, and these guys were all a part of that. ... I think you saw what Que did in the New England game late in the season, even the Houston game last year and some of the things he did. Then you watched him in training camp and the games this year. We feel really good about him. Then Jonah and obviously 'Tilly' and Nik, these guys have played and have done well. Depth-wise, we'll be looking a little bit — looking on the practice squad and we'll be looking around. You can never have enough pass rushers, so we'll kind of see how that goes."

Inside linebacker (4): Karene Reid, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Jordan Turner

In addition to starters in Singleton and Strnad, both Reid and Turner made the initial 53. Reid and Turner each saw action in 2025 as rookies.

Cornerback (5): Kris Abrams-Draine, Jahdae Barron, Ja'Quan McMillian, Riley Moss, Pat Surtain II

The Broncos' 53-man roster features the same five cornerbacks from last year's initial group.

Safety (5): Tycen Anderson, Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, Devon Key, JL Skinner

Among the team's free-agent additions this offseason, Anderson earned a spot on the initial 53 and joins four returning players.

SPECIAL TEAMS (2):

Kicker: Wil Lutz

Punter: Jeremy Crawshaw