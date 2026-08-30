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First look at the Broncos' 2026 initial 53-man roster

Aug 30, 2026 at 05:02 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' initial 53 is here.

After making a series of transactions on Sunday, the Broncos have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season.

The initial 53-man roster features 26 players on offense, 25 on defense and a pair of specialists.

Four of the Broncos' draft picks made the roster, but for only the second time in the last 23 seasons, an undrafted rookie did not make the Broncos' initial 53-man roster.

"It's always challenging," General Manager George Paton said of trimming the roster. "This year, I think we spent more time on this roster going through a lot of different scenarios with a lot of these players that were released. It's a puzzle. It's ongoing. Now, we're building the practice squad, we're looking at the wire tonight, obviously, So it's fluid, and yet, yes, this was a tough roster to make."

The initial roster, of course, is just that. The Broncos are now able to submit any desired waiver claims, and they will then build their practice squad. The roster is ever-evolving, and there are more moves to come.

Before any additional transactions, however, we're taking a position-by-position look at Denver's 2026 initial 53-man roster.

Note: Players are listed in alphabetical order by position group.

Meet the 53: The Broncos’ 2026 initial active roster in photos

Check out a photo of each of the 53 players on the Broncos' 2026 initial active roster.

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs with the ball during the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on November 30, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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1 TE Evan Engram

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs with the ball during the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on November 30, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) warms up with a stiff-arm before the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on September 21, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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2 CB Pat Surtain II

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) warms up with a stiff-arm before the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on September 21, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos placekicker Wil Lutz (3) celebrates with Darren Rizzi after the Broncos' Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 17, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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3 K Wil Lutz

Denver Broncos placekicker Wil Lutz (3) celebrates with Darren Rizzi after the Broncos' Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 17, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) throws a pass during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2026. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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4 QB Sam Ehlinger

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) throws a pass during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2026. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (5) makes a catch during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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5 WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (5) makes a catch during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Tycen Anderson (6) waits for the play during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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6 S Tycen Anderson

Denver Broncos safety Tycen Anderson (6) waits for the play during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) throws a pass during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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8 QB Jarrett Stidham

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) throws a pass during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) walks through the tunnel during player and team introductions before the Broncos' Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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9 S Talanoa Hufanga

Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) walks through the tunnel during player and team introductions before the Broncos' Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after a touchdown during the Broncos' Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 17, 2026. Photo by Gavin Liddell / Denver Broncos
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10 QB Bo Nix

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after a touchdown during the Broncos' Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 17, 2026. Photo by Gavin Liddell / Denver Broncos

Gavin Liddell/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates his touchdown reception during the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 26, 2025. Photo by Adam Bratten / Denver Broncos
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11 WR Troy Franklin

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates his touchdown reception during the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 26, 2025. Photo by Adam Bratten / Denver Broncos

Adam Bratten/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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12 RB RJ Harvey

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) catches a touchdown pass during the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 26, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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13 WR Pat Bryant

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) catches a touchdown pass during the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 26, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a touchdown pass during the Broncos' Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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14 WR Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a touchdown pass during the Broncos' Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) celebrates after a strip sack during the Broncos' Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 4, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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15 OLB Nik Bonitto

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) celebrates after a strip sack during the Broncos' Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 4, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw (16) punts the ball during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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16 P Jeremy Crawshaw

Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw (16) punts the ball during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the ball on a reception during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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17 WR Jaylen Waddle

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the ball on a reception during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs out of the tunnel before the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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19 WR Marvin Mims Jr.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs out of the tunnel before the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) runs with the ball during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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20 RB Jonah Coleman

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) runs with the ball during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) celebrates after an interception during the Broncos' Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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21 CB Riley Moss

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) celebrates after an interception during the Broncos' Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 7, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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22 S Brandon Jones

Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 7, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) runs with the ball as he returns an interception for a touchdown during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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23 CB Jahdae Barron

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) runs with the ball as he returns an interception for a touchdown during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Fireworks go off behind Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) before the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on November 30, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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26 S Devon Key

Fireworks go off behind Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) before the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on November 30, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball during the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 26, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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27 RB J.K. Dobbins

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball during the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 26, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie (28) runs with the ball during the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 14, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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28 RB Tyler Badie

Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie (28) runs with the ball during the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 14, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) celebrates during the AFC Championship Game between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 25, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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29 CB Ja'Quan McMillian

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) celebrates during the AFC Championship Game between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 25, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (31) during the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 6, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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31 CB Kris Abrams-Draine

Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (31) during the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 6, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) blocks a punt by Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 6, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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34 S JL Skinner

Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) blocks a punt by Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 6, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) runs after intercepting a pass during the Broncos' Week 7 game against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 19, 2025. Photo by Gavin Liddell / Denver Broncos
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40 ILB Justin Strnad

Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) runs after intercepting a pass during the Broncos' Week 7 game against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 19, 2025. Photo by Gavin Liddell / Denver Broncos

Gavin Liddell/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos tight end Nate Adkins (45) reacts as he scores a touchdown during the Broncos' Week 6 game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on October 12, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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45 TE Nate Adkins

Denver Broncos tight end Nate Adkins (45) reacts as he scores a touchdown during the Broncos' Week 6 game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on October 12, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Karene Reid (47) during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2026. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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47 ILB Karene Reid

Denver Broncos linebacker Karene Reid (47) during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2026. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrates after a play during the Broncos' Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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49 ILB Alex Singleton

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrates after a play during the Broncos' Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Que Robinson (51) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Kyle McCord (18) during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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51 OLB Que Robinson

Denver Broncos linebacker Que Robinson (51) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Kyle McCord (18) during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) causes Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis (12) to fumble the ball during the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on September 21, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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52 OLB Jonah Elliss

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) causes Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis (12) to fumble the ball during the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on September 21, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos center Alex Forsyth (54) during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 16, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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54 C Alex Forsyth

Denver Broncos center Alex Forsyth (54) during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 16, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Jordan Turner (55) walks in the tunnel for team introductions before the Broncos' Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 16, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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55 ILB Jordan Turner

Denver Broncos linebacker Jordan Turner (55) walks in the tunnel for team introductions before the Broncos' Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 16, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) points before snapping the ball during the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 29, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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60 C Luke Wattenberg

Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) points before snapping the ball during the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 29, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos guard Alex Palczewski (63) walks out of the tunnel before the Broncos' Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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63 T Alex Palczewski

Denver Broncos guard Alex Palczewski (63) walks out of the tunnel before the Broncos' Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) celebrates a touchdown during the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 29, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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69 T Mike McGlinchey

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) celebrates a touchdown during the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 29, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the Broncos' Week 7 game against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 19, 2025. Photo by Gavin Liddell / Denver Broncos
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72 T Garett Bolles

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the Broncos' Week 7 game against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 19, 2025. Photo by Gavin Liddell / Denver Broncos

Gavin Liddell/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 21, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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74 G Ben Powers

Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 21, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos offensive guard Quinn Meinerz (77) in his stance prior to the snap during the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 7, 2025. Photo by Gavin Liddell / Denver Broncos
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77 G Quinn Meinerz

Denver Broncos offensive guard Quinn Meinerz (77) in his stance prior to the snap during the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 7, 2025. Photo by Gavin Liddell / Denver Broncos

Gavin Liddell/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Kage Casey (78) blocks during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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78 OL Kage Casey

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Kage Casey (78) blocks during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 21, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Matt Peart (79) during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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79 T Matt Peart

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Matt Peart (79) during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) warms up before the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 14, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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82 TE Adam Trautman

Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) warms up before the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 14, 2025. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos tight end Dallen Bentley (89) blocks during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 28, 2026. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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89 TE Dallen Bentley

Denver Broncos tight end Dallen Bentley (89) blocks during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 28, 2026. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) runs with the ball after an interception during the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 6, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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92 OLB Dondrea Tillman

Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) runs with the ball after an interception during the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 6, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) in action during the Broncos' Week 7 game against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 19, 2025. Photo by Gavin Liddell / Denver Broncos
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93 DT D.J. Jones

Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) in action during the Broncos' Week 7 game against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 19, 2025. Photo by Gavin Liddell / Denver Broncos

Gavin Liddell/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) after the Broncos' Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 4, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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94 DL Jordan Jackson

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) after the Broncos' Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 4, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive end Sai'vion Jones (95) reacts after a fumble recovery during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on August 9, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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95 DE Sai'vion Jones

Denver Broncos defensive end Sai'vion Jones (95) reacts after a fumble recovery during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on August 9, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) reacts after a play during the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 6, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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96 DL Eyioma Uwazurike

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) reacts after a play during the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 6, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) celebrates a tackle during the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 21, 2025. Photo by Gavin Liddell / Denver Broncos
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97 DT Malcolm Roach

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) celebrates a tackle during the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 21, 2025. Photo by Gavin Liddell / Denver Broncos

Gavin Liddell/2025 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (98) gets past Atlanta Falcons guard Corey Levin (62) during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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98 DT Tyler Onyedim

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (98) gets past Atlanta Falcons guard Corey Levin (62) during the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) reacts after a play during the Broncos' Week 9 game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on November 2, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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99 DL Zach Allen

Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) reacts after a play during the Broncos' Week 9 game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on November 2, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos
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OFFENSE (26):

Quarterback (3): Sam Ehlinger, Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham

The Broncos have kept three quarterbacks on their initial 53 for the first time since 2024. In extended action against the Vikings on Friday, Ehlinger completed 15-of-20 passes for 233 yards, three touchdowns, an interception and a 131.9 quarterback rating.

"We love the quarterback room," Paton said. "We stated that a lot. Sam, 'Stiddy,' we thought they both had really good offseasons, really good training camps and in the games. Sam is a big part of this quarterback room. We didn't want to lose him, and we felt we were going to lose him. He's too important to our team and just didn't want to risk doing that. Obviously, the game he played the other night was outstanding. We love the room. We're going to keep the room together."

Running back (4): Tyler Badie, Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey

The Broncos' running back room features a newcomer in Coleman. Badie, Dobbins and Harvey were also on the Broncos' initial 53 a year ago.

Paton said it was a "really tough" decision to waive Jaleel McLaughlin, who appeared in 41 games for the Broncos over the last three seasons.

"Jaleel, he's something else," Paton said. "He was really important to this team, the passion, everything he brings."

Paton said McLaughlin and Badie have "two different skill sets," and that was considered as they made a difficult choice.

"Obviously, special teams are involved, third-down ability," Paton said. "There's a lot involved, but that was probably the last decision we made, this fourth runner."

Wide receiver (6): Pat Bryant, Troy Franklin, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims Jr., Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle

The Broncos kept six players at one of their deepest and most talented position groups. Waddle, whom the Broncos acquired this offseason, is officially poised to enter his first season with the team.

Tight end (4): Nate Adkins, Dallen Bentley, Evan Engram, Adam Trautman

Bentley, a seventh-round pick, earned a spot on the Broncos' initial 53-man roster. Adkins, Engram and Trautman also return at the position group.

Second-year player Caleb Lohner was designated as Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return), and he is eligible to return as early as Week 5.

"He has all the traits: the size, he can run, he has great ball skills being a basketball player," Paton said of Lohner. "This would have been a really important preseason and training camp for him. He just needs reps. We're still excited about him. He's here every day working, but we won't see him until late October or so."

Rookie tight end Justin Joly was among the players who was waived, but Paton said they still think highly of the young tight end.

"Justin is a talented player," Paton said. "We knew it when we drafted him. We knew he was raw. We still like the player. He was coming on towards the end of training camp. Tight end position is a tough position for a rookie. He missed a lot of the offseason, just a little bit behind. We wish we had another game or two. We still like the player. We think he's going to have a nice career. You just have to make tough decisions to build the best 53 you can make."

Offensive line (9): Garett Bolles, Kage Casey, Alex Forsyth, Mike McGlinchey, Quinn Meinerz, Alex Palczewski, Matt Peart, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg

Fourth-round pick Kage Casey is the lone newcomer at the position group. Tackle Frank Crum was designated as Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return), which means he will be eligible to return to game action as early as Week 5. Guard Nick Gargiulo, who was placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform, is eligible to return at the same time.

DEFENSE (25):

Defensive line (7): Zach Allen, Jordan Jackson, D.J. Jones, Sai'vion Jones, Tyler Onyedim, Malcolm Roach, Eyioma Uwazurike

Before last season, the Broncos had not kept seven defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster since 2016. They've now done so in back-to-back years. Tyler Onyedim is the lone newcomer on the 53, as he joins one of the strengths of Denver's roster.

"With the D-line and the O-line, the priority we put in those positions and the depth at those positions has really helped us the last couple years," said Paton of keeping seven defensive linemen. "It's a large part of our success. Jordan, we've got some youth in front of him. He's been a good player the last couple of years, and we just didn't want to lose him."

Outside linebacker (4): Nik Bonitto, Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson, Dondrea Tillman

The four players at this position — who were all also on the initial 53-man roster a year ago — combined to play more than 1,500 defensive snaps in 2025. Jonathon Cooper was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list on Sunday.

"These guys have all played in big games and done well," Paton said of the depth behind Bonitto. "All these guys we feel like can play. We like the depth there. We led the league in sacks the last two years, and these guys were all a part of that. ... I think you saw what Que did in the New England game late in the season, even the Houston game last year and some of the things he did. Then you watched him in training camp and the games this year. We feel really good about him. Then Jonah and obviously 'Tilly' and Nik, these guys have played and have done well. Depth-wise, we'll be looking a little bit — looking on the practice squad and we'll be looking around. You can never have enough pass rushers, so we'll kind of see how that goes."

Inside linebacker (4): Karene Reid, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Jordan Turner

In addition to starters in Singleton and Strnad, both Reid and Turner made the initial 53. Reid and Turner each saw action in 2025 as rookies.

Cornerback (5): Kris Abrams-Draine, Jahdae Barron, Ja'Quan McMillian, Riley Moss, Pat Surtain II

The Broncos' 53-man roster features the same five cornerbacks from last year's initial group.

Safety (5): Tycen Anderson, Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, Devon Key, JL Skinner

Among the team's free-agent additions this offseason, Anderson earned a spot on the initial 53 and joins four returning players.

SPECIAL TEAMS (2):

Kicker: Wil Lutz

Punter: Jeremy Crawshaw

The Broncos did not carry a long snapper on their initial 53-man roster, but Paton said that Mitchell Fraboni would sign to the team's practice squad. As a vested veteran, Fraboni is not required to clear waivers.

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