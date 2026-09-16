Injury Report: Pair of Broncos estimated as nonparticipants ahead of Week 2 game vs. Jaguars

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have estimated a pair of players as nonparticipants on their initial practice report ahead of their home opener.
Denver listed running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) as nonparticipants on Wednesday leading into a Week 2 game against the Jaguars.
The Broncos did not practice on Wednesday, which makes the injury report an estimation of their participation levels if the team held a practice.
Denver estimated outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (shoulder) and wide receiver Troy Franklin (knee) as full participants.
The Broncos will release an additional report on Thursday before sharing game statuses on Friday.
Denver will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2:05 p.m. MT on CBS.