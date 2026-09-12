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Injury Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr. not assigned game status for Week 1 vs. Chiefs

Sep 12, 2026 at 02:31 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — All 53 players on the Broncos' roster are expected to be available for the team's Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot), the lone Broncos' player on the practice report this week, was a full participant during Saturday's practice and was not assigned a game status.

Mims was listed as a full participant in all three practices this week.

The Broncos are set to travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Monday, Sept. 14 at 6:15 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

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