Injury Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr. not assigned game status for Week 1 vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — All 53 players on the Broncos' roster are expected to be available for the team's Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot), the lone Broncos' player on the practice report this week, was a full participant during Saturday's practice and was not assigned a game status.

Mims was listed as a full participant in all three practices this week.