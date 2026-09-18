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Injury Report: RB RJ Harvey listed as questionable for Broncos' home opener vs. Jaguars

Sep 18, 2026 at 03:01 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' second-year running back is officially questionable to play in Denver's home opener.

Running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) was listed as questionable on Friday after he was limited in practice for the second consecutive day.

Harvey carried the ball three times for 18 yards and caught four passes for 23 yards in Denver's Week 1 game. He also returned four kickoffs, averaging 27.8 yards per return.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) again did not practice and was ruled out.

Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (shoulder) and wide receiver Troy Franklin (knee) were full participants and not assigned game statuses. The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available to play.

The Broncos will host the Jaguars on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. MT on CBS.

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