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Broncos elevate LS Mitchell Fraboni, FB Adam Prentice for Week 2 game vs. Jaguars

Sep 19, 2026 at 03:28 PM
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Aric DiLalla

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a pair of veterans to their game-day roster for the second consecutive week.

Denver elevated long snapper Mitchell Fraboni and fullback Adam Prentice from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

Both players were also elevated for the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Chiefs.

Fraboni has served as the Broncos' long snapper for each game since the start of the 2023 season. A sixth-year veteran, Prentice played 12 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps and 68 percent of their special teams snaps in Week 1.

The Broncos will host the Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2:05 p.m. MT on CBS.

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