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Denver Broncos name MDA Space inaugural space partner

Sep 22, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Welcome_MDA Space

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.  — The Denver Broncos have named MDA Space as the club's inaugural space partner, it was announced.

"MDA Space represents the innovation, ambition and pioneering spirit that we value at the Denver Broncos," said Dennis Moore, Broncos Chief Commercial Officer. "We're proud to welcome them as our first-ever Official Space Partner and to partner with a company that reflects Colorado's leadership in the space and aerospace industry."

Headquartered in Canada, MDA Space is a global space company specializing in satellite systems, space robotics and operations, and geointelligence for space, defense, commercial, and civil applications.

As a part of the partnership, MDA Space will be featured in digital player tunnel signage and the presenting sponsor of player introductions at Empower Field at Mile High.

"This partnership strengthens our commitment to a region where space, defence and innovation are deeply connected," said Mike Greenley, CEO, MDA Space. "The Denver Broncos are an iconic organization with a powerful platform across Colorado and beyond. As MDA Space continues to grow, this partnership gives us a meaningful way to build our brand and connect with new audiences."

About MDA Space

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) (NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission — bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

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