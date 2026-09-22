Denver Broncos name MDA Space inaugural space partner

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have named MDA Space as the club's inaugural space partner, it was announced.

"MDA Space represents the innovation, ambition and pioneering spirit that we value at the Denver Broncos," said Dennis Moore, Broncos Chief Commercial Officer. "We're proud to welcome them as our first-ever Official Space Partner and to partner with a company that reflects Colorado's leadership in the space and aerospace industry."

Headquartered in Canada, MDA Space is a global space company specializing in satellite systems, space robotics and operations, and geointelligence for space, defense, commercial, and civil applications.

As a part of the partnership, MDA Space will be featured in digital player tunnel signage and the presenting sponsor of player introductions at Empower Field at Mile High.

"This partnership strengthens our commitment to a region where space, defence and innovation are deeply connected," said Mike Greenley, CEO, MDA Space. "The Denver Broncos are an iconic organization with a powerful platform across Colorado and beyond. As MDA Space continues to grow, this partnership gives us a meaningful way to build our brand and connect with new audiences."

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