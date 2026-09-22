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RB Jonah Coleman nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week following Week 2 win over Jaguars

Sep 22, 2026 at 09:17 AM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After scoring the go-ahead touchdown in Denver's 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back Jonah Coleman has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week.

To vote for Coleman, visit X or Instagram.

Coleman recorded 58 total yards in Denver's Week 2 win, and his rushing score in the fourth quarter was the first touchdown of his NFL career. On Denver's final drive of the day, Coleman picked up 33 yards and a first down to help run out the clock and secure the win.

"He played well," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Coleman following the game. "… He came up big and we needed it."

Coleman will look to become the first Broncos rookie since running back RJ Harvey — who won in Week 8 last season — to earn the honor.

Cleveland's Denzel Boston, Las Vegas' Hezekiah Masses and Tampa Bay's Josiah Trotter are also nominated for this week's award.

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