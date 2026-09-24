Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 3 game

MATCHUP

The Broncos (1-1) will aim to secure their second consecutive win as they host the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) for "Sunday Night Football" in Week 3. Denver will look for another strong offensive performance after quarterback Bo Nix led the team to a fourth-quarter comeback win over the Jaguars in Week 2.

Defensively, the Broncos will be tasked with limiting reigning MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for 327 yards, four touchdowns, one interception and a 131.3 passer rating in a Week 2 win over the Giants.

INJURY UPDATE

Broncos running backs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey improved to full participants on Thursday. For more details, click here.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.

WATCH NATIONALLY ON TV: NBC

Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline: Melissa Stark

WATCH VIA STREAMING: NFL+

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH INTERNATIONALLY: NFL Game Pass International

Click here to watch the games live from outside of the United States.

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Westwood One

Play-by-Play: Ryan Radtke

Analyst: Mike Golic

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 192 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS