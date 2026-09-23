Injury Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr. returns to practice ahead of Broncos' Week 3 game vs. Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. returned to practice on Wednesday as the Broncos began to prepare for a "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Rams.
Mims (foot), who was listed as a limited participant, did not practice last week and did not play against the Jaguars in Week 2. Running backs J.K. Dobbins (hip) and RJ Harvey (hamstring) were also listed as limited participants. Harvey was listed as questionable ahead of Week 2, but he did not play in Denver's win over Jacksonville.
Running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) was the lone Broncos player to not practice on Wednesday.
The Broncos will release an additional practice report on Thursday before sharing game statuses on Friday.
Denver will host Los Angeles on Sunday at 6:20 p.m. MT on NBC.