'Each week is an opportunity to go out there and showcase our best': With 'next-game' mentality, Broncos prepare for prime-time matchup with Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The next big challenge awaits.

In Week 3, the Broncos will play in their second prime-time game of the 2026 season as they host the Los Angeles Rams for "Sunday Night Football."

It's a matchup that will bring together two teams that each entered 2026 with championship aspirations after seeing their respective seasons end just one game shy of the Super Bowl in 2025. It's a matchup that will feature the reigning NFL MVP in Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, as well as a Broncos defense that has been among the league's best. And, it's a matchup that features a pair of teams that returned to the win column in Week 2 and are eager for more.

For quarterback Bo Nix, the excitement ahead of the Broncos' first home prime-time game of the 2026 season is palpable.

"You just know it's a big deal," quarterback Bo Nix said Wednesday of what it means to play in prime time. "You know it's a big game. You know two good teams are playing against each other and for us, we know — we say it all the time — we know we'll play in bigger games. But right now, this is the next biggest one, and we've got to continue to have success in these so that we can have success as an organization."

Ahead of the Week 3 matchup, the Broncos know that the records and statistics from a season ago hardly matter. While Nix acknowledged the magnitude of a prime-time showdown against a high-caliber opponent, he also stressed that Sunday's game is simply "the next challenge." It's a message echoed by several of his teammates, who know that a week-to-week mentality remains important as the Broncos continue to chase improvement.

"I think it's the next game," tight end Evan Engram said when asked about the importance of the matchup. "We do understand that this is a great team and we're excited for the challenge. But, we see ourselves as a contender as well. I think we're just excited to compete against one of the best teams."

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who said that "each week is its own battle," shared a similar message about the opportunity that awaits the Broncos in Week 3.

"Each week is an opportunity to go out there and showcase our best," Sutton said. "… It's not easy to win in this league. I don't care what a team's record is. Every team has aspirations to go out there and be successful. And it's our job to go out there and put our best foot forward."

As the Broncos enter Week 3 with those high aspirations, they look forward to facing the next prime-time challenge in front of a home crowd.