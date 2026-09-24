 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Injury Report: RBs J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey improve to full practice participants Thursday ahead of Week 3 game vs. Rams

Sep 24, 2026 at 04:48 PM
Author Image
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

260924_Harvey_injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A pair of Broncos running backs have improved to full practice participants ahead of Week 3.

Running backs J.K. Dobbins (hip) and RJ Harvey (hamstring) were both full participants in Denver's Thursday practice after being limited on Wednesday.

Dobbins has rushed 18 times for 72 yards across the Broncos' first two games. Harvey, who did not play in Week 2 against Jacksonville, recorded 41 scrimmage yards on seven touches in Week 1.

Rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle), who scored his first career touchdown in Week 2, did not practice on Thursday for the second consecutive day. Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) remained limited on Thursday. Mims did not play in Week 2.

The Broncos will release their game statuses on Friday for their "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Rams.

Denver is set to host Los Angeles on Sunday at 6:20 p.m. MT on NBC.

WK3_Injury_Thu

Related Content

news

Broncos Notebook: DC Vance Joseph details challenge of stopping Rams' offense that features 'Hall of Fame players'

The challenge for the Broncos doesn't stop on "Sunday Night Football," as reigning MVP Matthew Stafford leads a potent offense — one that led the NFL in total offense and scoring offense in 2025 — into Denver in Week 3.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 3 game

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

news

'Each week is an opportunity to go out there and showcase our best': With 'next-game' mentality, Broncos prepare for prime-time matchup with Rams

"It's going to be another fun and exciting battle at Empower [Field at Mile High]," cornerback Pat Surtain II said. "We've got a great challenge ahead of us."

news

Injury Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr. returns to practice ahead of Broncos' Week 3 game vs. Rams

Mims (foot), who was listed as a limited participant, did not practice last week and did not play against the Jaguars in Week 2.

news

Broncos to wear Midnight Navy helmets, jerseys, pants vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Broncos are 2-0 in their Midnight Navy jerseys since the debut of the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season.

news

RB Jonah Coleman nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week following Week 2 win over Jaguars

Coleman recorded 58 total yards and a touchdown in Denver's Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Denver Broncos name MDA Space inaugural space partner

"MDA Space represents the innovation, ambition and pioneering spirit that we value at the Denver Broncos," said Dennis Moore, Broncos Chief Commercial Officer.

news

Next-Day Notebook: Broncos show offensive potential in second half, must have 'sense of urgency' to establish consistent identity

"The second half is what we see ourselves as," tight end Evan Engram said. "… We're going to strive to have more days like that."

news

Broncos Postgame Notebook: Denver's offense comes alive in second half, RB Jonah Coleman scores first career TD

"Kind of felt like it was really a tale of two halves," Head Coach Sean Payton said after the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Jaguars.

news

'That's only the tip of the iceberg for him': WR Jaylen Waddle showcases explosive playmaking ability in home debut

"You can see the explosiveness, the run after the catch, all of those things," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "I'm glad he's ours."

news

'They played outstanding': Broncos' defense responds vs. Jaguars' potent offense, limits Jacksonville to 3 second-half points

"That's a really good offense," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "When you looked at last year's game, I thought they were outstanding. They were going to make their plays, but it was a much different game than a year ago. We had our hands on a few others, but we got off the field on third down. That was good."

Advertising