Injury Report: RBs J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey improve to full practice participants Thursday ahead of Week 3 game vs. Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A pair of Broncos running backs have improved to full practice participants ahead of Week 3.
Running backs J.K. Dobbins (hip) and RJ Harvey (hamstring) were both full participants in Denver's Thursday practice after being limited on Wednesday.
Dobbins has rushed 18 times for 72 yards across the Broncos' first two games. Harvey, who did not play in Week 2 against Jacksonville, recorded 41 scrimmage yards on seven touches in Week 1.
Rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle), who scored his first career touchdown in Week 2, did not practice on Thursday for the second consecutive day. Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) remained limited on Thursday. Mims did not play in Week 2.
The Broncos will release their game statuses on Friday for their "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Rams.
Denver is set to host Los Angeles on Sunday at 6:20 p.m. MT on NBC.