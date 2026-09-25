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Injury Report: RBs RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins not assigned game statuses, RB Jonah Coleman ruled out for Week 3 game vs. Rams

Sep 25, 2026 at 02:29 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are set to regain a key player on offense.

Second-year running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) was a full participant in practice on Friday, and he was not assigned a game status for "Sunday Night Football" against the Rams. The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available for the upcoming game.

Harvey did not appear in the Broncos' Week 2 win, as he was among the team's inactive players after being listed as questionable. The UCF product averaged 5.9 yards per touch and posted 41 scrimmage yards in Week 1.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (hip) was also not assigned a game status, as he was a full participant for the second consecutive day. Rookie running back Jonah Coleman, though, was ruled out for Sunday's game. Coleman (ankle) did not practice for the third consecutive day.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) is questionable to make his return on Sunday. Mims missed Denver's Week 2 win, but he returned to practice this week. He was listed as a limited participant for all three practices.

The Broncos host the Rams on "Sunday Night Football" at 6:20 p.m. MT on NBC.

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