Broncos promote LS Mitchell Fraboni to active roster, elevate pair of players for Week 3 game vs. Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a series of roster moves ahead of their "Sunday Night Football" game against the Rams.

Denver promoted long snapper Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos placed running back Jonah Coleman on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Denver also elevated fullback Adam Prentice and wide receiver Kolbe Katsis from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Fraboni, the Broncos' long snapper, was elevated from the practice squad for each of Denver's first two games.

Prentice has also been elevated for Denver's first two games, playing 12 percent of Denver's offensive snaps and 67 percent of the team's special teams snaps. Following the roster move on Saturday, Prentice has reached the maximum number of allotted elevations and would need to be promoted to the active roster to play in future weeks.

Katsis, an undrafted rookie from Northern Arizona, has yet to appear in a regular-season game. He caught one pass for 15 yards, returned three punts for a 16.0-yard average and returned six kickoffs for a 31.2-yard average in the preseason.

Coleman was previously ruled out of Sunday's game after he did not practice this week. The rookie fourth-round pick averaged 4.5 yards per touch as he posted 58 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 2. Coleman would be eligible to return as early as Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.