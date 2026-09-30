Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 4 game

MATCHUP

The Broncos (2-1) will travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) in Week 4. Denver will look to extend its two-game winning streak after earning back-to-back wins at Empower Field at Mile High. Quarterback Bo Nix and Denver's offense will look for a fast start in Week 4 after posting 30 second-half points in last week's win over the Rams.

The Broncos' defense will look for another strong performance after safety Talanoa Hufanga — the AFC Defensive Player of the Week — led the team with a 66-yard pick six and the game-sealing interception in Week 3. Denver will be tasked with slowing down 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who currently leads the NFL with a 133.1 passer rating.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos released their initial injury report on Wednesday, and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., running back J.K. Dobbins and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle were all listed as full participants. Denver will release another injury report on Thursday before the team announces its final injury report and game statuses on Friday. For more, click here.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Melanie Collins

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+ or Paramount+

Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

WATCH INTERNATIONALLY: NFL GamePass International

Click here to watch the games live from outside of the United States.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 264 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Sports USA

Play-by-Play: Larry Kahn

Analyst: Ron Rivera

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS