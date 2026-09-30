'That's what's so special about being a Bronco': DL Zach Allen reflects on community impact, Denver fan base

DENVER — For Zach Allen, there's no place like Denver.

And on Tuesday, the 2025 All-Pro defensive lineman continued his ongoing commitment to giving back to a community that has meant so much to him by distributing winter coats at Joe Shoemaker School.

"The Denver community is incredible," Allen said following Tuesday's event. "It's just a small way for us to give back any way we can. I think that's what's so special about being a Bronco — is you feel like the whole community, city, fan base is in it together. It's not just the players and fans, it's really just one big family."

Following Denver's "Sunday Night Football" win over the Los Angeles Rams — the second consecutive come-from-behind win at Empower Field at Mile High — Allen spoke about just how much the dedicated fan base has positively impacted the team. After posting an 8-1 record at home in 2025, the Broncos' unique and unparalleled home-field advantage has been on display once again in 2026, and the team currently holds a 2-0 record at Empower Field at Mile High.

"The crowd really affected that game," Allen said of Denver's Week 3 win. "… It's crazy. Every single game, it's like it's the loudest I've ever been in. It just keeps getting louder and louder. Even when we're on the road, [the fans] help us. They basically make it a home game."

As Denver now turns its attention to two consecutive road matchups in California, Allen said that fan support will remain critical. Denver will travel to take on the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, and Allen — who traveled to San Francisco once per season during his time with the Arizona Cardinals — acknowledged the potential challenges of playing at Levi's Stadium. For the Broncos, who enter the matchup holding a two-game winning streak, resetting and homing in on the details will be of the utmost importance as the team continues to navigate a difficult opening stretch of games.

"I think that's what's really cool about the group," Allen said of the team's mindset following Sunday's win. "Guys are like, 'How do we get better?' … The Niners are a hell of a team right now, so it's going to be a big challenge. … It's going to be a tough battle, but we're excited for it."

Allen, who leads the Broncos with three sacks through three games, said the defensive line has "a lot more in the tank as a group," and he stressed the importance of continuing to find ways to improve — a message that has been echoed by players and coaches alike heading into Week 4.

As the Broncos now look ahead to their next challenge and next opportunity to showcase improvement, they do so with the support of a fan base that continues to provide a notable spark.