Broncos High School Flag Coach of the Week: Jon Warga, Golden

Photo credit by Russ Lombard

AURORA – In its second season, Golden is off to a 3-0 start under coach Jon Warga.

Today, he is being recognized as the Broncos High School Flag Coach of the Week. The Denver Broncos and CHSAA will continue to honor one flag football coach and one tackle football coach each week throughout the season.

Throughout the season, all Coach of the Week honorees will be recognized on the field during a pregame ceremony at Broncos home games.

Q&A with Jon Warga:

How did you become a flag football coach, and how did you become the head coach at Golden?

My son wanted to play, and we had success initially. So we decided to take the most competitive route that flag offered, and created a tournament team, a traveling tournament team. We created a reputation for a successful team, and other kids wanted to be part of that. ... The Golden athletic director approached me, and offered me the opportunity to coach at the high school level. ... The opportunity to not only be part of the high school environment, but to also be able to start a program was very alluring for me.

Do you have a particular coaching style or philosophy?

Competitive excellence is a motto we like to use. We want to be great on the field. We want to be great off the field. We want to be great in our preparation. We want to be elite at every aspect of the game. Everybody judges you by the product you put on the field, but the preparation that you put into it and the quality of preparation, we want to set the standard high, and then we want to shoot for competitive excellence across the board. Whether it's our warm up, our training, our film review, our walkthrough before a game, we want all of it to be top notch.

In your program's first season last year, you started 0-3 and this year you've started 3-0. How big has the difference been from year one to year two?

You know, 3-0 feels a lot better than 0-3, I can tell you that. But that doesn't come without dangers. It's my responsibility to have us play every game, like we're 3-0 and to complete every practice like we're 0-3. That can be challenging. You can get ahead of yourself. You can start feeling overconfident, and it's my responsibility to make sure that we stay humble, stay grounded, and approach every practice like we're 0-3.

After that 0-3 start last year, you finished with 10 wins. How have you carried that momentum into this season?

We had a high quality of athlete last year. It was year one, but I think a lot of kids didn't know what to make of it. A lot of kids weren't even aware that they had that opportunity. ... But this year, the best athletes in the school came out, and that comes with pressure as well. You know, our expectation, whatever expectation we had coming into the season, we raised that level when the best athletes came out, because these kids came with tremendous success. Our lacrosse team finished second in the state, were a second away from winning state, and we have several lacrosse kids. Basketball had a fantastic season, and we have the entire starting five on our team. So we carry the expectations of these coaches and these kids and these parents that were part of these great runs for us to have that same success. And we take that seriously.

What's it like coaching this team from day to day?