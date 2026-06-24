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Denver Broncos Foundation launches extension of ALL IN. ALL COVERED., emphasizing youth football participation

Jun 24, 2026 at 10:03 AM
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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos Foundation, in partnership with Every Kid Sports and Good Sports, has launched the ALL IN. ALL COVERED. Statewide Youth Football Participation Program, an extension of its statewide helmet distribution program.

Over the course of five years (2026-'30) the program will aim to reduce financial barriers to play by providing financial support and essential equipment to increase youth participation in tackle and flag football.

The Foundation will fund registration fees for underserved youth through Every Kid Sports, while increasing access to both individual and shared team equipment through Good Sports. The program aims to serve more than 17,000 youth across Colorado, using football as a pathway to drive equitable access and sustained participation in sport.

"We're excited to work with Every Kid Sports and Good Sports to grow youth football participation across Colorado and help open doors to the sport for both boys and girls," said Bobby Mestas, Senior Director of Youth & High School Football. "While our helmet distribution program focuses on supporting high school tackle athletes, this extension of ALL IN. ALL COVERED. is designed to reach younger athletes, ages 6–14, by reducing financial barriers and expanding access to both tackle and flag football."

Every Kid Sports (registration fees) is a nonprofit that helps remove financial barriers to youth sports participation by covering registration fees for kids from income-restricted families, ensuring more young people have the opportunity to play. Families looking to enroll their son or daughter in youth tackle or flag football can apply directly through Every Kid Sports. Guardians can complete a simple application to help support their child's participation in the upcoming season.

Good Sports (equipment) is a nonprofit organization that provides essential sports equipment to support children in high-need communities to achieve their greatest potential, on the field and in life. Football coaches and league administrators can submit an application directly through Good Sports as part of this equipment donation initiative supporting youth football programs.

For more information, please visit DenverBroncos.com/community.

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