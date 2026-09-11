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Broncos High School Flag Coach of the Week: Trevas McFail - Vista Ridge

Sep 11, 2026 at 10:26 AM
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Photo by Ethan Rasmussen

AURORA – Vista Ridge, coached by Trevas McFail, is off to a 5-0 start and the No. 2 ranking in 4A after going 7-8 last season.

McFail's work is recognized today as he has been named the Broncos Flag Football Coach of the Week.

Throughout the season, there will be a Broncos Coach of the Week named each week for flag football and for tackle football.

Then, at every Broncos home game this season, during a pregame, on-field recognition ceremony, the Denver Broncos will celebrate a group of the Coach of the Week honorees.

Q&A with coach Trevas McFail:

How did you become a flag football coach, and how did you become the head coach at Vista Ridge?

That was a journey. I actually coached for the boys (as an assistant) for a while, almost 10 years. Is that right? And then Mr. (Eddy) McGee (the athletic director) just said, 'Hey, man, there's an opportunity that might come around. What do you think about girls' flag?' And I was like, man, that would be awesome.' … So yeah, Mickey, thank Mr. McGee for getting here. … My younger daughter is in eighth grade. … She's biting at the grips to play.

Do you have a particular coaching style or philosophy that you adhere to?

I like to take what they give you and play fast. I wouldn't say physical on defense, but fast and in a hurry because you know we can't really have contact. So, it just fast because this, this game is about quickness and flying to the lady with the ball and grabbing those flags.

You're off to a 5-0 start (through Monday) and the No. 2 ranking in 4A after going 7-8 last season. What's been the difference?

We never have a really great summer program. It's kind of sporadic because all these girls do so many things – basketball, soccer, volleyball – but this year was a little different because two weeks prior to school when we started doing our camps and those things, we just had massive numbers show up. We've still got a ways to go. We've had some rain, some rained out practices like other teams down here. But just the numbers and them coming into work just has been awesome this year.

What's it been like coaching this team?

I tell them all the time, coaching girls has made me a better dad. You learn how to speak a little differently, the tones in your voice. It's different coaching young men than it is coaching young women – not as much as yelling and rah-rahing. You can be stern, but you do it with care. And they just follow right along, and they're awesome.

What are your expectations for the rest of the season, are they higher than the preseason or the same?

Same goal. We just want to get into the playoffs. As we learned in the last few years, anything can happen in the playoffs. You just want to make it there. We've got some tough games ahead of us, but I like our chances. We just want to get into the show, that's all.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I want to thank (CHSAA) for recognizing me. I want to thank Mr. McGee. Our faculty, the parents, my coaches and staff, and then most of all the girls. I just really appreciate them taking a chance with me.

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