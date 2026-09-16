Broncos High School Tackle Coach of the Week: Tyler Vincent - Olathe

AURORA – Olathe, coached by Tyler Vincent, is 3-0 and ranked No. 4 in 1A just three seasons after not fielding a varsity team.

Today, he is being recognized as the Broncos High School Tackle Coach of the Week. The Denver Broncos and CHSAA will continue to honor one flag football coach and one tackle football coach each week throughout the season.

Throughout the season, all Coach of the Week honorees will be recognized on the field during a pregame ceremony at Broncos home games.

Q&A with Tyler Vincent:

In 2023, Olathe did not field a varsity team. Every year since, your record has improved and now this year you're off to a 3-0 start. What do you think is the biggest reason for this consistent upward trajectory?

We didn't have enough kids or bodies to fill the varsity team at that time, so now I think the biggest thing is my assistant coaches and the kids. Continuing to stay the course and put them to work and believe in a system. Show up for summer workouts and put in that extra work, so we can get to this point where we are this season.

Was being undefeated one of your goals or on your mind at all coming into the season?

No, I don't think I ever set that as a goal. I think if we take it one game at a time and one play at a time, then it's a possibility at the end, but I never set that as a goal. I think our staff and I focus more on character development, building kids, and young men. I think if we take care of those pieces, the rest falls in place how it should.

Are there any experiences or mentors that helped you find your coaching style?

When I came to Olathe, my first year on staff was 2008, and the guys I got to coach with that year on the way to an undefeated state title were super important in my development as a coach. I also grew up with some great coaches myself in high school, and a bunch of guys in Florence. I got to grow up in a great program which helped lay the foundation to where I'm at today. They're probably the reason why I chose this route, to give back and put what I had into the kids because I was lucky myself growing up, so I've had lots of mentors to get me to this point where I'm at.

What does having a team mean to the program and the community?

I think it's huge. I think the biggest thing we've tried to stress to our kids is, just that sense of belief. I think the hardest thing to get back after you lose a program, is the belief that you can do it. Starting that belief, starting to try to build a new culture and identity is huge. They just have to show up and believe and compete every day on the field. The end result will take care of itself, but if we can leave it all out there and give it everything, then we can walk away proud, regardless.

Looking towards the future, how does this early success impact your expectations for the rest of this season and the following seasons to come?

We set some high goals this summer. We got back to summer camp up at Western for the first time in years, and we set some expectations and some team goals. Competing our way back towards the top of the league is goal one. Goal two is ultimately to make it back into the playoffs and give ourselves a chance at that run at the end of the year. And again, I think staying present in the moment and week to week, game to game is how we'll accomplish some of those goals.

Is there anything that I missed or anybody you want to give a shout out to that we didn't get a chance to speak about already?