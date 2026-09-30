S Talanoa Hufanga named AFC Defensive Player of the Week following Week 3 win over Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following a spectacular fourth-quarter performance, Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga has earned league-wide recognition.

Hufanga was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following the Broncos' Week 3 win over the Rams, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The honor is the first Player of the Week nod of Hufanga's career.

In the fourth quarter of the Broncos' 30-26 comeback win over the Rams, Hufanga recorded a pair of interceptions — including a 66-yard pick six that gave Denver its first lead of the game — and a drive-ending sack. He is the first player since at least 1982 to record multiple interceptions and a sack in the fourth quarter of a game. Hufanga also recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and three passes defensed in the win.

Hufanga is the first Broncos player to be named AFC Defensive Player of the Week since outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper won in Weeks 5 and 6, respectively, of the 2025 season. He is also the first Broncos safety to win Defensive Player of the Week honors since Justin Simmons in Week 8 of the 2023 season.