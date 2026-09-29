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Broncos sign OLB Jahfari Harvey to practice squad

Sep 29, 2026 at 03:07 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a defender to their roster.

Denver signed outside linebacker Jahfari Harvey to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Harvey, who played five collegiate seasons at Miami before finishing his career at Southern Methodist, was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2025.

Harvey spent the 2025 season on the Raiders' practice squad before he was signed to the active roster in December. He appeared in Las Vegas' final two games of the 2025 season, playing 27 percent of the team's defensive snaps in those matchups. Harvey also spent the early portion of the 2026 season with Las Vegas' practice squad.

Denver was not required to make a corresponding move, as the Broncos had an open spot on its practice squad after promoting long snapper Mitchell Fraboni to the active roster on Saturday.

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