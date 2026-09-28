'[It] was the play of the game': 66-yard pick six highlights S Talanoa Hufanga's standout performance vs. Rams

DENVER — In a back-and-forth game that featured big play after big play, safety Talanoa Hufanga delivered three of the biggest.

After facing a 16-0 halftime deficit on "Sunday Night Football" against the Rams, the Broncos battled back in the third quarter, finding the end zone twice and successfully converting a pair of two-point conversion attempts to even the score.

The Rams, however, put up a fight of their own, and a turnover early in the fourth quarter had Los Angeles in prime position to retake the lead.

Enter Hufanga.

With the Rams facing a third-and-five at Denver's 20-yard line, Hufanga exploded off the edge and took down quarterback Matthew Stafford for a 10-yard loss. The timely sack — which helped keep the game's momentum in the Broncos' favor following a turnover — forced the Rams to settle for a field goal.

"That was VJ [Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph] through and through," Hufanga said of the sack following Sunday's win. "As much as I would love to be like 'I got a sack,' VJ talked about it all week, dialed it up at the right time, knew exactly what they were going to be in. And it's almost like, when you get in practice and then it translates to a game, you can't believe it."

The sack was just the beginning for Hufanga, who made another game-changing play on the very next possession. After the Broncos were unable to put points on the board, Stafford delivered another one of the game's biggest plays, connecting with wide receiver Davante Adams for a 49-yard pickup. Once again, the Rams were driving and appeared poised to extend their three-point lead and take the momentum back.

Hufanga, however, had different plans. Jumping in front of Stafford's third-down pass, Hufanga secured the interception and raced 66 yards to the end zone for the score, giving the Broncos their first lead of the night. The sixth-year veteran, who described the play as a "great feeling," said it was rewarding to capitalize on a crunch-time opportunity after nearly intercepting two passes earlier in Sunday's game.

"You try not to get too down on yourself," Hufanga said of the early opportunities. "I actually had to have a pep talk with myself. I dropped two at the beginning of the game, it was in there for sure, like, 'Don't be the guy, make the plays when they come.' So, just sitting back with some patience, [I] let the game come to me."

Following Sunday's game, Head Coach Sean Payton described just how significant the play was in a game that featured four lead changes in the final nine minutes.

"The interception for the touchdown was the play of the game, just what that does for you," Payton said. "… [Hufanga's] been such a consistent performer for us and leader. I love him, I love coaching him."

Though the defensive score gave the Broncos the lead and a much-needed momentum boost, the Rams responded with a touchdown and Denver found itself trailing again late. Then, after quarterback Bo Nix found the end zone for the go-ahead score with just under a minute remaining, Stafford and Co. drove down the field and faced one final opportunity to secure the win.

Hufanga made his final game-changing play on the final play of the night, intercepting Stafford's last-second pass to the end zone to seal the win.

"Obviously to seal the game, it was just a big-time player making big-time plays in moments that we needed him," Nix said of Hufanga following the game. "We believe in our group; we believe in our guys, and we knew somebody was going to do it. Tonight it was 'Huf.'"

Hufanga — who finished Sunday's game with five tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions — was awarded a game ball for his performance, according to Payton.

"Things we've seen in practice finally coming to fruition in the game," outside linebacker Nik Bonitto said of Hufanga's big play-making ability. "He's been a big-time blitzer for us, and now he's ... being able to capitalize on these turnovers. It was really huge for us tonight."

After emphasizing the need to generate turnovers throughout the offseason, Hufanga did that and more on Sunday — and it came at just the right time to help Denver secure a 30-26 win.