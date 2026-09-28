LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sep 27, 2026 at 06:03 PM
Mims was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.
How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
The Broncos have made a series of roster moves ahead of their "Sunday Night Football" game against the Rams.
"You just know it's a big deal, you know it's a big game," quarterback Bo Nix said. "You know two good teams are playing against each other. For us — we say it all the time — we know we'll play in bigger games. But right now, this is the next-biggest one."
The Broncos are set to regain a key player on offense.
The Overland flag football team, coached by Austin Conway, won four straight games in a span of seven days, and has improved to 5-3 for the season and is ranked No. 22 in 5A.
The challenge for the Broncos doesn't stop on "Sunday Night Football," as reigning MVP Matthew Stafford leads a potent offense — one that led the NFL in total offense and scoring offense in 2025 — into Denver in Week 3.
A pair of Broncos running backs have improved to full practice participants ahead of Week 3.
"It's going to be another fun and exciting battle at Empower [Field at Mile High]," cornerback Pat Surtain II said. "We've got a great challenge ahead of us."
Mims (foot), who was listed as a limited participant, did not practice last week and did not play against the Jaguars in Week 2.