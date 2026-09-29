Mile High Moments: The 5 plays that led to the Broncos' 30-26 win vs. the Rams

1. Talanoa Hufanga goes the distance

What else could it be? The Broncos' chances of winning weren't as slim as they were when facing a 16-0 deficit early in the third quarter, but they were far from great. The Rams held a three-point lead with just over five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, and they were on the edge of field-goal range following a takeaway. If Matthew Stafford's third-and-6 pass fell incomplete, the Rams would have had a chance to extend their lead to six points with a long field goal. And with a conversion on the play, the Rams' drive would have continued and provided an opportunity to take a two-possession lead. Safety Talanoa Hufanga made sure neither happened. As Stafford — who was pressured by outside linebacker Que Robinson — fired a short pass to his left, Hufanga stepped in front and raced the other way with the interception. The veteran safety broke Stafford's tackle attempt and weaved his way toward the end zone for the game-changing pick six. Hufanga later sealed the win with another interception, improving the Broncos' chances of winning from 91 percent to a definitive 100 percent.