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Broncos promote FB Adam Prentice to active roster

Oct 03, 2026 at 02:29 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a veteran player to their active roster.

Denver promoted fullback Adam Prentice from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos also signed wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad after he was released from the 53-man roster on Friday.

Following the Broncos' move to promote Prentice to the active roster, the veteran player is eligible to play against San Francisco. Prentice was previously elevated from the practice squad in each of the first three weeks, but he had reached the league-mandated limit of practice squad elevations.

Prentice has played 10 percent of Denver's offensive snaps and 67 percent of the team's special teams snaps across the first three weeks.

Humphrey has appeared in one game for the Broncos in 2026.

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