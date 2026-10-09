Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to active roster, place WR Pat Bryant on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a receiver to their active roster ahead of Week 5.

Denver promoted wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Friday.

The Broncos placed wide receiver Pat Bryant on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Denver also signed defensive back Ugo Amadi to the practice squad.

An eighth-year player, Humphrey has caught 75 passes for 926 yards and eight touchdowns. He has appeared in one game during the 2026 season.

Bryant, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 4, is required to miss at least the next four games. He is eligible to return as early as Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. The second-year receiver caught nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in the first four weeks of the season.

A 2019 fourth-round pick, Amadi has appeared in 85 career games. He has recorded 208 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 22 passes defensed and an interception.

Amadi played the last three seasons for the Saints after beginning his career in Seattle. Amadi played 69 percent of New Orleans' defensive snaps across the 11 games in which he appeared in 2024. Last season, Amadi played 53 percent of the Saints' special teams snaps across the seven games in which he appeared.