 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to active roster, place WR Pat Bryant on IR

Oct 09, 2026 at 02:50 PM
Author Image
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

261009_Humphrey_transaction

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a receiver to their active roster ahead of Week 5.

Denver promoted wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Friday.

The Broncos placed wide receiver Pat Bryant on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Denver also signed defensive back Ugo Amadi to the practice squad.

An eighth-year player, Humphrey has caught 75 passes for 926 yards and eight touchdowns. He has appeared in one game during the 2026 season.

Bryant, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 4, is required to miss at least the next four games. He is eligible to return as early as Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. The second-year receiver caught nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in the first four weeks of the season.

A 2019 fourth-round pick, Amadi has appeared in 85 career games. He has recorded 208 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 22 passes defensed and an interception.

Amadi played the last three seasons for the Saints after beginning his career in Seattle. Amadi played 69 percent of New Orleans' defensive snaps across the 11 games in which he appeared in 2024. Last season, Amadi played 53 percent of the Saints' special teams snaps across the seven games in which he appeared.

In his career, Amadi has also appeared in games for the Titans and Chiefs.

Related Content

news

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 5 game

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2:05 p.m. MT.

news

Injury Report: CBs Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss ruled out for Broncos' Week 5 game vs. Chargers

The Broncos will be without a pair of starting cornerbacks against the Chargers.

news

Ring of Famer Tom Nalen, former Broncos PR executive Jim Saccomano elected to Colorado Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2027

A Broncos Ring of Famer and a longtime team executive have both earned a statewide honor.

news

'We'll do what's best for the team': HC Sean Payton to reassume play-calling responsibilities in Broncos' Week 5 game vs. Chargers

"We'll make a change offensively," Payton said Thursday. "I'll call the plays."

news

Injury Report: 3 Broncos improve to full participants in Thursday practice ahead of Week 5

Several Broncos improved to full participants as Denver's Week 5 game nears.

news

Broncos' offense focused on becoming 'experts in the details' ahead of Week 5 game vs. Chargers

"It's all about winning," quarterback Bo Nix said Wednesday. "It's all about putting our team in the best situation possible."

news

Injury Report: 3 Broncos do not practice as Denver begins prep for Week 5 game vs. Chargers

The Broncos will release an additional practice report on Thursday and share game statuses on Friday ahead of Week 5.

news

Broncos sign WR Cam Ross to practice squad

Ross, a Virginia product, appeared in all three preseason games in 2026 for the Broncos.

news

Next-Day Notebook: Broncos determined to 'keep chopping wood,' continue to improve amid stretch of early season tests

"You're learning week by week a little bit about this year's team," Head Coach Sean Payton said Monday.

news

'There's plays out there for us': Broncos fall short in margins in hard-fought loss to 49ers

"There's a couple of plays always, when there's a game like that, that can go either direction," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "Those guys made 'em. We didn't. It's a tough loss, and then we go from here."

news

LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

The Broncos will host the Rams for "Sunday Night Football" in Week 3.

Advertising