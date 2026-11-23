ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On Sunday against the Raiders, Denver's run game found a rhythm.

Paced by rookie running back Jonah Coleman, the Broncos rushed for 133 yards during the 38-24 Week 11 win, and the team scored three of its four offensive touchdowns on the ground. The rushing total represented Denver's second highest mark of the 2026 season.

Perhaps most notably, though, the Broncos were able to find success on the ground when it mattered most. Eighty-three of the Broncos' total rushing yards on Sunday came after halftime, and Coleman picked up 71 of his 111 total rushing yards after the break. On Denver's go-ahead touchdown drive, the team averaged north of 5.0 yards per carry, and on the final scoring drive of the day, Coleman carried the ball four consecutive times for 33 yards, averaging 8.3 yards per tote.

Payton said the Broncos didn't enter Sunday's game with the intention of Coleman being the sole back to receive multiple carries, but the game developed in a way that led to Coleman recording a career-high 24 carries.

"The trickiest thing is the first half kind of went quick, and we were in a two-minute drill," Payton said. "J.K. [Dobbins] is going to be super important for what we're doing in this stretch. Obviously Jonah. Then we feel like there are some backs that'll be coming back off of injury, whether it's RJ [Harvey], Tyler [Badie]. … We certainly didn't go in with the idea it was just going to be maybe that one dimensional, but that was the way that game unfolded."

The Broncos' run-game success, Head Coach Sean Payton said Monday, can also be attributed to the play of the offensive line. Several different offensive linemen saw action and contributed on Sunday, and Coleman credited the group with "[making] me look good" following the win.

"I think we played really good in the front," Payton said of the offensive line. "Obviously, we played more players. I thought from a protection standpoint and from a run game standpoint, there were a lot of good things to be excited about."

Denver's ability to retain possession and run the ball well late was reminiscent of at least two other performances earlier this season. In Week 2 against the Jaguars, the Broncos posted 72 of their total 104 rushing yards following halftime. With just under five minutes to play during that win, Coleman rushed for 33 yards on the final possession to run out the clock and seal the victory. And in a Week 5 win over the Chargers, the Broncos rushed for nearly 50 yards in the final quarter alone, spurred by Dobbins' six carries for 41 yards.

During Sunday's win, though, the Broncos showcased a balanced attack. In addition to creating opportunities for Coleman and Denver's run game to find success, the offensive line also excelled in pass protection, allowing just one sack and three hits of quarterback Bo Nix. As a result, Nix was able to push the ball down the field for a series of explosive plays, something that Payton said, in part, can be attributed to the success Denver found on the ground.

"When you're running the ball well or you're maybe getting a defense into a little bit more down safety look, there are some routes that you like that maybe aren't as attractive when they're holding their shells," Payton said. "So it kind of goes hand in hand, especially the play-action."

BRONCOS OFFENSE CONTINUES PRODUCTIVE STREAK

The Broncos are continuing to find ways to score more points.

On Sunday against the Raiders, the team scored 38 points to post its highest point total of the 2026 season. Denver's offense accounted for 31 of those points, which was also a season-high mark for the unit.

Sunday's performance was just the latest example of a Denver offense — and team — that has reached new levels of production over the last several weeks. Since the start of Week 7, the Broncos have averaged the fifth most points per game in the NFL, and the team has scored at least 30 points twice in the four-game span. The Broncos have also possessed the ball for 33:44 and 31:55 over the last two weeks, respectively, representing their highest time of possession advantages of the season.

"In fairness, it's hard to look at one specific thing," Payton said when asked to what he attributes the recent success. "Certainly, when you look at the early start of the season, we played some really, really good defenses. That'd be a starting point. Then, secondly, hopefully we're improving in some of the areas we discussed: red zone, third down, et cetera. I think it's hard to just say one thing."