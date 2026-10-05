Next-Day Notebook: Broncos determined to 'keep chopping wood,' continue to improve amid stretch of early season tests

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the 2026 season progresses, the identity of the Broncos continues to develop.

"You're learning week by week a little bit about this year's team," Head Coach Sean Payton said Monday.

Four games through the 2026 slate, the Broncos have established themselves as a resilient team that has the ability to compete among the league's best. Denver has registered two come-from-behind wins, and the team's first four opponents — the Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams and 49ers — currently boast a 13-3 combined record. Two of those three losses have come at the hands of the Broncos, while the third came in a head-to-head matchup between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

In the aftermath of a 24-14 loss to the 49ers in Week 4, though, the Broncos have also acknowledged the need to improve. In a contest that was decided by a handful of big plays, the Broncos fell behind late and pointed to missed opportunities and the need for better execution as the difference makers.

In the face of the loss, Payton highlighted the fact that Denver held one of the league's top offenses to just a field goal in the opening half, again showcasing the team's ability to match up with the NFL's best.

"I thought the guys played with great energy, effort," Payton said of the defensive performance. "… There were a lot of positives to draw from."

As the Broncos aim to build on some of those positives ahead of Week 5, the caliber of opponents the team has faced provide important perspective. Guard Quinn Meinerz shared Monday that Denver could later reap the benefits of facing some of the league's top teams during what the Broncos have continued to describe as "the race to improve" stage of the season.

"I think we all kind of knew what the schedule entailed," Meinerz said of Denver's opening stretch. "… We understood what each game was going to entail, and there definitely is a value to playing really good teams early because it coincides with that race to improve. I think when you're playing some of the best competition, it brings the best out of yourself and it brings out the best preparation. So, early on, getting those types of games, it kind of challenges your routine in a sense, and you kind of learn to keep getting better and improving that. I think there's some positives there to be playing these tough games early."

As the Broncos continue to focus on faster starts and an improved run game, Meinerz also shared his confidence that the team is progressing well.

"We're a lot closer than the numbers say, and so we just have to keep chopping wood here — and it's going to happen for us," Meinerz said.

Meinerz, who said "player-led teams win," believes taking accountability and cleaning up mistakes will be critical as the team continues to look ahead.