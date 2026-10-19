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Next-Day Notebook: With 'encouraging' 4-2 mark, Broncos 'anxious to get back to work' and chase improvement ahead of Week 7

Oct 19, 2026 at 02:52 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos return from their mini-bye knowing an opportunity to show improvement awaits.

And Head Coach Sean Payton believes his team will take advantage.

"Fortunately, we're sitting here at 4-2," Payton said Monday. "We've got a chance to play better this upcoming weekend, and we will.

"… I think that this is another week where our attention to detail — all those things, it has to improve. We understand that, so we're anxious to get back to work."

After four wins in their last five games, the Broncos enter Week 7 with a chance to push their win streak to three games with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

"It's honestly encouraging to know that maybe we feel like we haven't played our best ball," tight end Evan Engram said. "There's a lot of meat on the bone. There's obviously improvement that we're going to continue to chase, but we've still found ways to win. We're in a great position after a very tough six weeks. I think, at the same time, every week is going to be a battle. Every week is going to be a grind. It's definitely encouraging that we're still in a good position as a winning football team, but also, we're going to continue to chase improvement that we need."

With that opportunity at hand, Payton spoke Monday to the areas for improvement for Denver's offense. In the wake of a difficult second-half performance against Seattle, Payton referenced a collective responsibility to improving offensively, and he said he believed quarterback Bo Nix would make strides as the entire operation gets better.

"He's going to become the byproduct of all the finer things that get improved," Payton said. "The improved play from our offensive line, the more efficient we are, relative to balance, running the football. That's our jobs as coaches here. We talked after the game about [how]we're excited to get that win, and yet at the same time find that improvement we need in all areas. So, it starts with all of us."

Asked specifically about the opportunity for more chunk plays in the passing game, Payton said Denver's Week 6 win presented "challenging looks" based on Seattle's defensive structure. Payton said he believes the Broncos will "be able to get the ball down the field" as the season continues.

"Certainly, you come away from a game like that and you're wanting a little bit more or, obviously, a chunk play," Payton said. "That starts with me and us giving [Nix] those opportunities when they present itself."

Payton noted that Nix's "ability to climb through adversity" is one of the elements that stood out to Denver during the draft process, but he also noted that Nix is far from alone in working through difficulties.

"Right now, offensively, I feel that, our players feel that — and we'll improve," Payton said.

Payton, though, said his attention is far from any external noise with a Week 7 game against the Cardinals on the horizon.

"I try to focus on the next day here," Payton said. "We're trying to focus on getting ready to play Arizona. That's kind of where our attention is."

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