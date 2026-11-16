ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos return from their bye week, their focus remains on getting better.

With a 7-2 mark, Denver has positioned itself within the thick of the AFC playoff race. But as the team turns its attention to its final eight games of the regular season, Head Coach Sean Payton and Co. believe they can play at a higher level.

"I think, collectively, we just finished a team meeting talking about the improvement in certain areas where we feel like we're going to have to be better at in this, call it, second half of the season," Payton said Monday. "Specifically, I mentioned this last week, we need to block better on offense and we need to be in the right place. I thought we did an average job against Carolina, and I think that's an area of focus relative to more consistency in our run game. Then there were some third-down, fourth-down-and-longs defensively that was an Achilles heel for us a year ago, and the other day became one. Those are just a few things."

The Broncos have averaged 28 points per game over their last three wins, but the team ranks 26th in rushing yards per game and 28th in yards per carry. Against the Panthers, Denver averaged 3.0 yards per carry in the win.

"There's obviously a lot of things we need to sure up," tight end Adam Trautman said. "The run game, statistically, it hasn't been great. That's something that we need as an offense, Bo [Nix] needs as a quarterback, we need for play-action. It just ties everything in. Everyone needs to play much better that's taking part in our run scheme. But everyone's working at it, everyone's hyper aware of the situation in regard to the run game. That's our biggest emphasis on offense, and we're working to get it fixed."

Payton said the Broncos will spend "an inordinate amount of time" looking at film relative to both scheme and personnel, and Trautman said the team is focused on finding ways to improve.

"We're playing better, but we do have to continue to build on it," Trautman said. "… You want to get to that elite level where you can rely on the offense to win games for us — just as we've done, obviously, with our defense all year. And that's where we want to get."

Defensively, the emphasis on continued improvement is similar. In its Week 9 win, Denver allowed Carolina to convert a third-and-17 and a fourth-and-18 across two separate possessions — and both of those drives ended in Panthers touchdowns.

"All game we're doing something right, and then on those two downs, kind of just get away from what we're supposed to do and what we're good at," defensive end Zach Allen said. "Give them credit. Obviously, Bryce Young, there's a reason why he was the first-overall pick, and they won the division last year. It's a good football team. There are definitely some things that we can do to just improve and get off the field earlier."

As Allen and Denver's defense look to improve in that realm, the All-Pro stressed the need to maintain the high level of play throughout the game.

"Definitely a few plays here and there where we can kind of ice that game a lot earlier and not be in a dogfight," Allen said. "… I think just getting better at consistency. Obviously, being 7-2 is much better than being 2-7, but I think these next eight games, it can definitely be play in, play out, more consistent."