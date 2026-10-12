Next-Day Notebook: Broncos' defense living up to goal of forcing more turnovers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the early weeks of the season, the Broncos' defense has made their goal a reality.

Entering the 2026 season, Denver spoke repeatedly about the need to force more turnovers compared to a year ago. The Broncos' three-takeaway performance against the Chargers in Week 5 was just the latest example of Denver living up to that standard.

"The punch out we get early is a huge play and the interceptions we've had to date," Head Coach Sean Payton said Monday. "Obviously, and you guys probably have seen it, it can cure a lot of what ails you. There are a number of things right now that we have to clean up and get better, but we won the game yesterday because of it."

After watching the film of Denver's 23-17 win over the Chargers, Payton said "there are a ton of things" that the Broncos need to do at a higher level from an offensive standpoint.

"That has to improve," Payton said.

What has notably improved, though, is the Broncos' turnover production. Through five games, Denver's defense has recorded seven takeaways — including a pick six. That total is tied for 10th in the NFL through Sunday of Week 5. By comparison, the Broncos didn't force their seventh turnover until their eighth game of the season in 2025. The team is currently on pace to force north of 23 turnovers, which would have ranked seventh in the NFL a year ago. In 2025, Denver forced 14 turnovers, which was tied for 26th in the NFL.

The Broncos have forced at least one turnover in four of their five games, and they have a pair of multi-takeaway games. A year ago, Denver forced turnovers in just two of the first five games — and the unit didn't have a three-takeaway performance across the entire regular season.

Denver is also already halfway to its fumble recovery total from the entire 2025 season, as the Broncos recovered a pair of fumbles against the Chargers. In 17 games a year ago, the Broncos recorded four total fumble recoveries. The Broncos have also secured significantly more interceptions in the early weeks of the season. Denver has notched five interceptions in the season's first five weeks; in 2025, the Broncos secured their fifth interception in a Week 10 win over the Raiders.

In Sunday's win over the Chargers, the turnovers set the Broncos up in plus-territory each time and led directly to 13 points. Denver's offense posted an opening touchdown following a first-quarter fumble recovery, and the unit then added a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter off turnovers.

As the Broncos near a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, turnovers could again play a significant role. Seattle's nine giveaways are tied for the fifth-most in the NFL, and the Seahawks lost the ball four times in a Week 5 loss to San Francisco. Seattle also had three giveaways in a Week 3 defeat to Washington. The Seahawks, though, also have a propensity for taking the football away. Seattle's 11 forced turnovers lead the NFL, and they've recorded seven turnovers in just the last two weeks.