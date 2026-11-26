Jonah Coleman has added yet another accolade to his collection for his Week 11 outing against the Raiders, as he was named NFL Rookie of the Week on Thursday.

The running back helped lead the Broncos to a sixth straight win with 111 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and 18 receiving yards. Coleman is the first Broncos running back to rush for three touchdowns since C.J. Anderson in 2014 and just the third-ever Broncos rookie running back to run for three scores and at least 100 yards, joining Mike Anderson in 2000 and Clinton Portis in 2002.

Coleman joins R.J. Harvey (Week 8, 2025) and Bo Nix (Weeks 10-12, 2024) among the Broncos players to receive the honor since the start of the 2024 season.

In six games this season, Coleman has now rushed for 302 yards and caught 17 passes for 146 yards. With six total touchdowns, he leads all rookies in scores from scrimmage.