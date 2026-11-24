ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Running back Jonah Coleman is up for another league-wide award.

Coleman has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week for his Week 11 performance, the NFL announced Tuesday.

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Coleman became the first rookie since 2020 to rush for 100 yards and three touchdowns in a single game, and he became just the sixth Broncos player in history to accomplish the feat. The Washington product is the first Broncos player since Mike Anderson in 2005 and the first Broncos rookie since Clinton Portis in 2002 to post that stat line.

In total, Coleman recorded 129 scrimmage yards in the Broncos' win and averaged 4.6 yards per touch. As he recorded his first 100-yard rushing game of his career, Coleman also became the first Bronco since C.J. Anderson in 2014 to record three rushing touchdowns in a game.

Through Week 11, Coleman now leads all rookie players in both scrimmage touchdowns (6) and rushing yards per game (50.3). The fourth-round pick is tied for 12th in rushing touchdowns among all NFL players despite playing in just six games.