See below for statements from individuals across the football world on the passing of Broncos Ring of Famer Tom Jackson:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell:

"NFL lost a wonderful man with the passing of Tom Jackson. Along with millions of fans, I will always remember him as a player and broadcaster, but also as a friend. He was an outstanding player whose toughness and leadership helped define an era of Broncos football. He brought credibility, passion and humor to everything he did, and generations of fans came to know him through his work at ESPN. Tom helped fans enjoy and better understand football, always ringing the perspective of someone who loved the game and the people who play it. More importantly, he earned the respect and friendship of players, coaches and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him."

Legendary ESPN NFL host Chris Berman:

"All of us are stunned. I'm stunned, we're stunned and you're stunned. We've lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson. I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on NFL PrimeTime and Sunday NFL Countdown. It was a labor of love for our whole team, both in front of the camera and behind it. We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did bringing it to them every week.

"Tom was so much more than an accomplished NFL analyst. There was nobody kinder, more thoughtful, more loyal or more engaging than him. And when it came to laughter, Tom's was frequent and unmistakable. He is easily summed up by this classic old song – 'He's got sunshine on a cloudy day.'

"Nobody knew this better than his wife Jen and his daughters Taylor and Morgan. Our hearts bleed for them. We thank them for lending Tom to us.

"Tom was my best friend professionally and personally. If you ever met him or just knew him from watching ESPN, he was your best friend too."

Lee Corso, Tom Jackson's college coach at Louisville:

"Tom was the best football player I ever had. Not only that, he was the best leader I ever had. My condolences to Tom's family in this difficult time."

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli:

"Growing up in Boulder, Colorado as a huge Broncos fan, I cheered for Tom Jackson and the Orange Crush. Through his toughness on the field, he truly embodied what the game we all love is all about.

"When Tom moved into broadcasting, he continued to be an outstanding ambassador for football. On ESPN, he had a unique way of breaking down the game that was both honest and easy to follow, and his tremendous work alongside Chris Berman on NFL Primetime became a Sunday tradition for millions of fans.

"Tom loved the sport and everything that makes it great.

"I was fortunate to spend time with Tom over the years at league and charitable events, and beyond football, he was simply a genuinely good man.

"On behalf of the entire Jaguars organization, I would like to express my deepest condolences to Tom's family, friends, and fans."

Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN Chairman:

"Tom Jackson was one of the most influential and beloved figures in ESPN's history. He brought the credibility of an All-Pro NFL player, the insight of a gifted analyst and a warmth and authenticity that connected with generations of football fans. Alongside Chris Berman, he helped make NFL Primetime an iconic part of our football weekends. In fact, ESPN's NFL studio is named the Chris Berman-Tom Jackson Studio, a distinction unmatched in our history and a fitting tribute to their lasting impact.