As Denver emerges from its bye week and readies for a divisional matchup vs. the Raiders, the players inside the Broncos' locker room know what must come next.

"I think they understand one thing: To get where we want to go, there has to be improvement," Head Coach Sean Payton said Friday. "It was important that we found a way to win during that opening stretch, but it's going to be more important that we find a way to [improve]. In each phase, there's still meat on the bone relative to improvement. There's never this plateau. It's either you're this way [pointing up] or the other. I think the leadership and the experience in this locker room matters, and I think they know that. I think they understand it."

The Broncos (7-2) will search for that improvement as they host 2026 first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. With a win, the Broncos would improve their division record to 3-1 and recapture first place in the AFC West.

Denver has earned four consecutive wins against the Raiders, dating back to the start of 2024. But as they welcome Klint Kubiak and this Raiders team that started 3-0 and has played contenders like the Chiefs, Bills and Seahawks to one-score games, the Broncos expect a different sort of challenge.

"This clearly is a different team than we've played the last couple of years," Payton said Wednesday.

Added wide receiver Courtland Sutton: "On film, you can see, you watch the games and they're in a lot of these games against really good teams. And so, the record may not show it, but that's a really good team that plays really hard. And going back to Coach Kubiak, they have a really good leader over there. So, I wouldn't expect them to come in and do anything else but give us their best."

If the Broncos can handle the challenge that awaits, they would improve their AFC West odds to 58 percent with a win, according to The Athletic's playoff simulator.

These are the questions that will determine if the Broncos can defeat the Raiders and earn their sixth consecutive win of the year:

CAN DENVER LIMIT FERNANDO MENDOZA IN HIS FIRST ROAD START?

The Broncos' first matchup against the 2026 first-overall pick arrives on Sunday, as Mendoza took over the starting job after Las Vegas traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota ahead of Week 10.

Mendoza's first start showed glimpses of why Las Vegas selected the Heisman Trophy winner, as he capped an 11-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown run on the Raiders' first possession against Seattle. The Raiders scored on their first two possessions, and Mendoza completed 11-of-13 passes for 90 yards and a 95.5 passer rating over the first two quarters. The Raiders lost All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers in the first half, but Mendoza helped build a 10-7 halftime lead over the defending Super Bowl champions.

"It's what we knew about this kid coming out," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday. "He's got the great size, great arm talent, he's athletic, he's smart. He was poised. He did not look shook at all. The first half was really good. I think once Bowers went out, it kind of hurt their game plan a little bit, but the first drive, it's 11 plays [and a] touchdown. He's making plays with his legs, he's making throws. They had a couple boot keepers for him. They called it perfect for him in the first 15 [plays], and it's a touchdown. It's a 10-7 game in the second quarter. … He is poised, and he can make every single throw. It's not too big for him."

Seattle's defense buckled down, though, forcing seven consecutive punts and five consecutive three-and-outs during one second-half stretch. Across the Raiders' first five drives of the second half, the team notched minus-17 yards of offense — and Seattle sacked the rookie six times on the afternoon. Mendoza is just the fifth first-overall pick to make his first start as a rookie in Week 10 or later, and the previous four players combined for a 1-18 mark in their rookie seasons. In Week 11, Denver will look to prevent Mendoza from adding a win to that column. Under Payton and Joseph, the Broncos are 5-2 against rookie quarterbacks, including a 4-0 mark since the start of the 2024 season.

Denver's defense is averaging 2.9 sacks per game, which is tied for the sixth best mark in the league entering Week 11 — and the Broncos also rank in the top 10 in red-zone and goal-to-go defense. Payton and Joseph, though, have both identified the need to limit explosive plays, particularly in third-and-long and fourth-and-long scenarios.

"I get so frustrated with our guys that we give up plays," Joseph said of giving up conversions in those situations. "… It's unacceptable. We met on Monday, and guys were surprised I was upset a little bit. We can't do that. I'm over these fourth-quarter wins. I'm over that. I want to play clean for the whole game. And if we're going to be a dominant defense, let's do it. Let's not talk about it all the time, let's do it. I'm tired of watching us give up plays."

The Broncos will look to follow through on that initiative on Sunday, but the challenge will be tougher if Bowers plays. The third-year player is the third tight end in NFL history with at least 650 receiving yards in each of this first three seasons, and he started the season with seven straight games with at least 70 yards. The Raiders average 4.2 more points per game and 62 more passing yards per game with Bowers in the lineup since the start of 2024. The star tight end is listed as questionable for the matchup after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

CAN DENVER'S OFFENSE CONTINUE TO BUILD, PARTICULARLY IN THE RUN GAME?

As the Broncos returned from the bye week, Payton highlighted the team's output in the running game as an area for continued improvement.

"Specifically, I mentioned this last week, we need to block better on offense and we need to be in the right place," Payton said Monday. "I thought we did an average job against Carolina, and I think that's an area of focus relative to more consistency in our run game."

Payton said Friday that includes emphasizing the fundamentals, evaluating the volume in the run plan and getting extra reps at certain plays.

Denver will look to improve upon rushing outputs that ranked 26th in rushing yards per game and 28th in yards per carry entering Week 11, and tight end Adam Trautman said there are "a lot of things we need to shore up" in that area.

"The run game, statistically, it hasn't been great," Trautman said Monday. "That's something that we need as an offense, Bo [Nix] needs as a quarterback, we need for play-action. It just ties everything in. Everyone needs to play much better that's taking part in our run scheme. But everyone's working at it, everyone's hyper aware of the situation in regard to the run game. That's our biggest emphasis on offense, and we're working to get it fixed."

The Broncos may have an opportunity to make that improvement against a Raiders defense that is allowing the second most rushing yards per game (151.1) and third most total yards per game (385.1). Denver has scored at least 26 points in three straight games, which marks its longest stretch of consecutive games reaching that point total since the team did it in five straight games in 2024.

Nix has recorded six total touchdowns to one interception and a 94.8 passer rating in Denver's last three games, and he said he's pleased with the Broncos' ability to find wins this season. Still, he believes there's room for improvement.

"We have to keep progressing, and everyone on the team will tell you that there is room for growth," Nix said.

Among those looking to prevent Denver from reaching that next level is Raiders defender Maxx Crosby. The five-time Pro Bowler has at least one sack and one tackle for loss in each of his last three games, and he posted a season-best four tackles for loss against Seattle. Crosby has just one sack in his last three games against Nix and the Broncos, and Denver must ensure he doesn't tilt the game in Las Vegas' favor.

"He's disruptive not only in the passing game but in the run game," Payton said. "… There's a lot that goes into the plan because of his skill set."

CAN THE BRONCOS GAIN AN EDGE IN THE TURNOVER BATTLE?

The turnover margin looms large in any game, but it may be particularly important in this division matchup. The Raiders enter Week 11 tied for the fourth most takeaways (16) in the NFL, and they've recovered the second most fumbles (9) of any team. Las Vegas has forced multiple takeaways in five of its 10 games, and the Raiders won the turnover battle in three of their four wins this season. En route to building a 10-7 halftime lead, the Raiders forced an opening drive fumble against Seattle and added another in the fourth quarter.

Denver, meanwhile, has protected the ball at a high level. Only the Texans have fewer giveaways than the Broncos this season, as Denver has turned the ball over just twice in its five-game winning streak. Nix's Week 9 interception was his first since Week 3, and Denver has only lost the turnover battle twice this season. During Denver's 7-2 start to the season, the Broncos have won every game in which they've had an even or positive turnover differential. Across Denver's five-game winning streak, the Broncos are plus-six in the turnover margin.

"It can't be just the week," Payton said Friday of the emphasis on avoiding giveaways. "It's got to be [in] the spring, it's got to be training camp. But here we go, and you take the team we're playing: They force more fumbles [than most teams]. It has to be a Day 1 thing. We keep talking about and drilling different ways [for] ball security. It's important, obviously."

The Broncos have also recorded 12 takeaways, including four games in which they've forced multiple turnovers. Safety Devon Key's interception and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto's late strip-sack vs. Carolina were both critical plays in Denver's Week 9 win, and they marked Denver's first takeaways since Week 6.