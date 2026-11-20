ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Multiple Broncos appear poised to make their return to game action in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) and cornerback Riley Moss (concussion) were among Denver's players who were not assigned game statuses on the Broncos' final practice report of the week, which indicates they will be available to play. All three players were full participants throughout the week.

Hufanga appears set to play for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 5 against the Chargers. The 2025 All-Pro player has a pair of interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack, 23 tackles and a pick six in five games this season.

Waddle and Moss, who suffered their respective injuries against the Panthers in Week 9, will also be set to return to the field. Moss signed a four-year contract extension on Thursday.

Safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) was the lone Broncos player listed as questionable. Jones, who exited Denver's Week 8 win over Kansas City with his injury, was a limited participant in all three practices ahead of Week 11. Tight end Caleb Lohner (foot) was a full participant in all three practices as he returned to practice this week, but he was ruled out for Sunday's game.

Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle) — who missed Denver's Week 9 game — joined defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related – rest), fullback Adam Prentice (concussion) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (not injury related – rest) as the other players on Denver's practice report who were not assigned game statuses.