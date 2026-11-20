ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Garett Bolles will never forget where he came from.

As a high school student, the eventual All-Pro tackle was just searching for an opportunity. And at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, he found the perfect one.

"Everything," Bolles said Thursday of what the junior college meant to him and his journey. "I wouldn't be where I'm at [now] if it weren't for Snow College. The professors, everybody behind the scenes. My coaches, my teammates. Ephraim's a special place. It's one stoplight, a small town, but the people there are amazing. I met my wife there, so my whole life started there."

Bolles, who said he was introduced to playing left tackle during his time at Snow College, went on to attend Utah for his final collegiate season before he was selected No. 20 overall by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft. But his gratitude for where his journey began is why he and his wife, Natalie, recently decided to make a $5 million donation to the college. The donation will be used to fund the Garett and Natalie Bolles Academic Center, which will support the growth and success of students on campus.

"To be able to donate this to help kids that are in need, kids that are freshman and sophomores in college that are struggling mentally, physically, spiritually, to give them a place where they can go and excel and be successful just like we were … it's amazing," Bolles said. "This is always what I wanted to do. To be able to do it and have it come true is truly humbling, and I'm excited for it."

Bolles spoke about the indelible impact the individuals he met during his time at the college have had on his life, and he said giving back to the community where his journey began over a decade ago is something he and his wife thought of often during their trips back to campus.

"To be able to give back to the place where so many people gave me so much, it means the world to us," Bolles said.

Currently the longest-tenured Bronco, Bolles earned the first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors of his career a season ago. And none of that success, the 10th-year player said, would be possible without the initial opportunity that Snow College provided. Acknowledging his own transformative experience at the college, as well as the foundation it laid for the experiences that have followed, Bolles said he hopes the donation and academic center can provide students with the resources — and the belief — that they too can find future success.