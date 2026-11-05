'This is the next, most important game': With week-by-week mentality, Broncos focused on next challenge vs. Carolina Panthers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The next challenge awaits.

After earning a critical AFC West win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, the Broncos have now turned their attention to a Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers. And while the emotions of last week's come-from-behind win could theoretically continue to linger — and as Denver's Week 10 bye sits on the horizon — the Broncos know that the only thing that matters is finding a way to secure the team's seventh win.

"It starts with [Head] Coach [Sean Payton]," quarterback Bo Nix said of how the team is refocusing after last week. "Coach Payton is really good at that. He talks about every game in the NFL is an important game. … They're all must-wins. If you don't play well, you're going to end up messing around and getting beat. We know the importance of this week right before the bye. We can't go on a bye early. This is a really important game for where we want to go. As captains and as leaders, it's just all about practice. Details have to go up a notch, as if it isn't already. More attention to detail, more communication. If you do everything a little bit more and maximize your time this week, I think we'll be in a good spot."

According to Nix, that ability to refocus and continue moving forward is simply part of the team's DNA.

"We have a very mature team," Nix said. "It's never something that we, in my opinion, have had to worry about. We respond well to these games. Last year, we went on streaks, and this year we're on one. We know the importance of game-in and game-out, so we're just going to stick to the process [and] continue to do our thing."

As Nix referenced, the Broncos have proven they are more than capable of doing so on multiple occasions. A season ago, following a Week 5 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles that featured an 18-point surge in the fourth quarter, the Broncos traveled to London and earned a hard-fought win over the New York Jets. Then, a week after the team's largest comeback win of the season — a Week 7 win over the New York Giants that included a 33-point fourth quarter — the Broncos took a first-quarter lead and never looked back as they secured a 20-point victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Broncos are also familiar with the process of remaining focused and avoiding looking ahead before a bye week. In Payton's tenure, the Broncos are 3-0 in the week preceding their bye week. A season ago, Denver faced — and defeated — two AFC West opponents in the Raiders and the Chiefs in the final two weeks before the bye.

That demonstrated ability to turn the page quickly leaves the Broncos confident that the team will be up for the challenge this week in Carolina.

"I think everybody understands that," tackle Mike McGlinchey said of keeping a next-game mentality. "I think that's a part of the team that we have and certainly the head coach that we have."

According to defensive lineman Zach Allen, remaining focused on the task at hand becomes even easier when considering the caliber of the team the Broncos are set to face in Week 9. The Panthers — who currently lead the NFC South — won the division a season ago and were locked in a tight battle with the Los Angeles Rams during Wild Card Weekend.

"Carolina is a hell of a team," Allen said. "… They've played really good opponents, so those games can kind of always go 50-50. It's still basically the same team with some really good additions from last year — that was a playoff team. ... There's a lot of talent and we have to definitely be right if we want to win this game, and guys have the right attitude about it."

Throughout the season, Payton has spoken about the importance of stacking wins in order for the team to accomplish its goals. And as the Broncos travel east to take on their next opponent, they know refocusing will be critical as the team looks to secure its fifth consecutive victory.