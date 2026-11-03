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RB Jonah Coleman nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week following Week 8 win vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 03, 2026 at 09:03 AM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After posting a career-high 104 scrimmage yards and scoring the game-winning touchdown in a Week 8 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, running back Jonah Coleman has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week.

To vote for Coleman, visit X or Instagram.

Coleman rushed for 41 yards and added four receptions for 63 yards in the win. His 51-yard catch-and-run late in the fourth quarter set up his 5-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing play, which gave the Broncos a lead they would never relinquish. He is the first Broncos skill player to post at least 100 scrimmage yards since Jaylen Waddle in Week 2.

"Jonah played great, ran the ball really tough," quarterback Bo Nix said following Sunday's win. "He's explosive when he gets the football. He runs hard, hard to tackle, very quick to the hole and through it. … He just made the plays that were there."

In his two games since returning from injured reserve, Coleman has averaged north of 6.3 yards per touch — including a 6.9-yard average against the Chiefs.

This marks the second time Coleman has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week. He was previously nominated following Denver's Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coleman will look to become the first Broncos rookie since running back RJ Harvey — who won in Week 8 last season — to earn the honor.

Kansas City's Emmett Johnson, Las Vegas' Mike Washington Jr. and Los Angeles' Wesley Bailey are also nominated for this week's award.

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