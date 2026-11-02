'They won us the game tonight': Broncos channel home-field advantage to earn 28-24 win vs. Chiefs

DENVER — When Denver's defense needed it most, Broncos Country delivered.

Facing a first-and-goal from the 4-yard line with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game, the Chiefs seemed in control of their own fate. Running back Kenneth Walker picked up three yards to move Kansas City to the 1-yard line, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had three chances to find the end zone for the go-ahead score.

But Mahomes' second-down pass attempt fell incomplete, and Denver's defense stopped Walker at the line of scrimmage on third down. With one more shot at the end zone and just four seconds remaining, Kansas City was whistled for a false start and the team moved back to the 6-yard line. Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach then sealed the game with a fourth-down sack.

"Our guys just hung in there, they fought," Head Coach Sean Payton said following the win. "I would say this: If you could tangibly point to a crowd win, [this would be it]. … The false start, just from a play caller standpoint, [the] 1-[yard line] to the 6[-yard line], and you're in another zip code with plays. That was huge."

Cornerback Riley Moss added: "It was loud. They make a huge difference. You [can] tell, the offenses struggle when they come in here."

The final drive, including that fourth-down false start, was just the latest example of how the home-field advantage at Empower Field at Mile High has become the best in the league over the last two seasons. With Sunday's win, the Broncos improved to 4-0 this season at home. The Broncos are now 12-1 at Empower Field at Mile High since the start of 2025, which is a league-best mark during the regular season. Denver has also now won 17 of its last 18 regular-season home games, dating back to midway through the 2024 season.

"It's unbelievable," tackle Mike McGlinchey said of the home crowd. "You could argue that they caused one of the most important plays of the game with the false start penalty at the end of the game there. It's a really difficult place to come in and play. And we're proving that it's hard to beat us here. And half of the reason is because of the crowd here at [Empower Field at] Mile High. They stayed with us even though we didn't give them a lot to cheer about to start the second half, and that eruption when we get across the goal line — the hairs on the back of your neck stand up because of how cool it is and how cool it feels to be a part of it."

That consistent noise and energy, McGlinchey said, is an indication of how much "this team and this game matters to this town." And according to Payton, it is a unique and rare advantage of which the Broncos continue to reap the benefits.