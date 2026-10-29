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'In a game like this, it's significant': Broncos relish home-field advantage ahead of Week 8 matchup with Chiefs

Oct 29, 2026 at 10:50 AM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A divisional showdown awaits in the Mile High City.

After falling to the Chiefs in Week 1 at Arrowhead Stadium, the Broncos will face the AFC  West opponent for the second time this season in Week 8 — this time, at Empower Field at Mile High.

And according to Head Coach Sean Payton, the home-field advantage that has been a weapon for Denver over the last several seasons could be an important factor.

"Our home games have been amazing," Payton said Wednesday. "It's hard to measure the end results, but it's been significant. Our crowd noise, all of that just adds stress to the operation. ... I think in a game like this, it's significant."

The Broncos are 3-0 at Empower Field at Mile High this season, topping the Jaguars, Rams and Seahawks in front of a home crowd. Two of those wins came in prime time, and two of the wins involved overcoming double-digit second-half deficits. Denver has won 16 of its last 17 regular-season home games and is 11-1 in regular-season games at Empower Field at Mile High since the start of the 2025 season, which is the best mark in the NFL in that span. Notably, the team is also 3-0 at home against the Chiefs during Payton's tenure.

"I think it's a huge advantage," outside linebacker Nik Bonitto said of playing at home. "Obviously, it's not easy to come play at [Empower Field at] Mile High, dealing with the altitude. You know how loud the fans get here, how crazy they can be. It's an advantage for us on defense, whether it's them struggling to get the calls in [or] up front, us being able to have an advantage getting off the rock."

Several players have spoken about the importance of not making the upcoming Week 8 matchup bigger than it is, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton said Wednesday that the game is "the most important one because it's the next one." Quarterback Bo Nix shared a similar message, stating that the Broncos are focused on keeping a "next-game mentality."

Even so, the team understands the potential implications of the matchup. If the Broncos are able to earn a win over the Chiefs, the team would improve to 6-2 and enter Week 9 in first place in the AFC West. Payton acknowledged that while the season is still in its early stages, and the team will play in bigger games, this matchup could improve the Broncos' chances of winning the division for the second consecutive season. And according to tackle Mike McGlinchey, having home-field advantage for a matchup with such stakes is significant.

"I would argue the two places are as hard to play [at] as there is in the country and the NFL," McGlinchey said Wednesday. "Arrowhead is obviously a really tough place to play. And our place in the last couple years has become, I think, one of the hardest places to play. Obviously, the crowd noise, but also our elemental advantage here — the altitude — is pretty awesome. Looking forward to seeing our home crowd, and I know they're going to bring it. I know everyone wants this one."

Payton said Wednesday that he encouraged the team to remain focused on accomplishing its three goals of winning the division, earning the best possible playoff seed and winning a championship. As the Broncos host the division opponent that got the better of them in Week 1, Broncos Country could play a big role in contributing to the achievement of those goals.

"It's always an advantage at home with our fans," inside linebacker Justin Strnad said. "... We're going to need the fans to be super loud this week."

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