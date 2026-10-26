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'[We] just have to keep building off of it': Denver's defense shines in the red zone, continues 2026 success in Week 7

Oct 25, 2026 at 11:15 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In the first half of the Broncos' Week 7 win, Denver's defense set the tone.

The unit forced a three-and-out on Arizona's first drive of the day. On the Cardinals' second drive, it took just four plays for Denver's defense to get off the field. And on the ensuing two possessions, Denver forced Arizona to settle for a pair of field goals in the red zone.

"It's huge," defensive lineman Zach Allen said of the two first-half red-zone stops. "It's a four-point play down there. So, the fact that we were able to win it twice [was great]. We invest a lot into red zone, so when we see success there, it means a lot. We're excited about it."

The Broncos' defense continued to hold strong throughout the remainder of the first half, forcing two consecutive three-and-outs and allowing the Cardinals to convert just 1-of-8 third-down attempts. The strong first-half performance allowed Denver to take a lead in the second quarter that the team would ultimately never relinquish. The Broncos' defense conceded a touchdown late in the third quarter on Sunday, but Arizona ultimately finished Sunday's game 1-of-5 in the red zone and 5-of-17 on third down.

It marked another standout performance from a Broncos unit that entered that matchup with red-zone defense among its strengths. As the Broncos won four of their last five games entering Sunday, Denver's red-zone defense was tied for the seventh-best in the NFL from Week 2 to Week 6.

"Obviously, a lot of positives to take away from it," Allen said. "Still some things to clean up. We pride ourselves on third down and red zone. So, to be 1-of-5 in the red zone is a good thing, one of our goals. So, just have to keep building off of it."

Inside linebacker Alex Singleton added of Denver's red-zone defense: "We talk about it. You want to win on third downs, you want to win in the red zone. So, no matter how they get down there, it doesn't matter. If you hold them to three or obviously fourth downs, get off the field, that's the ultimate goal. Once you're down there, being stout and playing good ball [is key]."

The Broncos have continued to find defensive success in recent weeks despite missing two starters and All-Pro defensive backs in cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine — who recorded an interception in Denver's Week 6 win over the Seattle Seahawks — had another strong performance on Sunday, highlighted by shutting down a Cardinals' trick-play attempt on fourth down in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian — who also intercepted a pass last week — finished the game with a team-high three passes defensed.

"Pretty impressive," Head Coach Sean Payton said of the play of Denver's secondary. "You're just thankful for the depth and those guys stepping up. Ja'Quan almost had a couple [interceptions] tonight. He's got good ball skills. A lot of guys played well."

The Broncos, who posted their largest margin of victory in 2026 on Sunday, limited the Cardinals to their second lowest point total of the season. Denver's defense also registered three sacks of Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and the team finished the game with 13 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and nine passes defensed.

And while the unit turned in yet another solid showing, Singleton — who led the team with 19 total tackles and added a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack — acknowledged the opportunity for continued improvement moving forward, both as a defense and a holistic team.

"That's where you want to be at in Week 7," Singleton said of the team's progress and focus on improvement. "We just want to continue to get better. And it's just making those corrections. [It's] easier to make corrections when you feel good and you're winning games than it is to make corrections when you come off tough losses."

The Broncos will now aim to get back to work and make those corrections ahead of a Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"All three phases showed up today," Singleton said. "I think on our side, I just think there's a lot to clean up. … It's good to come off a win just to continue [that process] of getting better."

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