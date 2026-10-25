 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

CB Pat Surtain II among Broncos' inactive players for Week 7 game vs. Cardinals

Oct 25, 2026 at 12:35 PM
Author Image
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

261025_Inactive_thumb

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After being listed as questionable, cornerback Pat Surtain II is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Surtain was a limited participant in all three practices ahead of Denver's Week 7 game. He initially sustained his injury in the Broncos' Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

While Surtain will not play Sunday, running back Jonah Coleman is active and officially available for Week 7 after being activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Coleman last played in Denver's Week 2 win over the Jaguars, when he recorded 58 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper is also active and appears set to make his season debut.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was previously ruled out, is also among the team's inactive players.

Safety Taylor Rapp and defensive back Sean Fresch Jr., who were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, are both active.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, offensive lineman Kage Casey, tight end Dallen Bentley and defensive linemen Jordan Jackson and Tyler Onyedim are also inactive. Ehlinger will serve as the team's emergency third quarterback.

The Broncos will face the Cardinals at 2:05 p.m. MT on CBS.

WK7_Inactives_v3

Related Content

news

'[We] just have to keep building off of it': Denver's defense shines in the red zone, continues 2026 success in Week 7

"We invest a lot into red zone, so when we see success there, it means a lot," defensive lineman Zach Allen said. "We're excited about it."

news

'It was one of our more complete games': Broncos find success in all three phases in 30-16 win over Arizona Cardinals

Running back Jonah Coleman provides "juice" in his return to game action.

news

'That's what we needed': QB Bo Nix turns in historic performance, remains focused on how Broncos can improve

"Bo's Bo," defensive lineman Zach Allen said. "We're really glad that he's our guy, and when he's making plays, he gets the whole team juiced up."

news

Cover 4: Broncos deliver slew of explosive plays to secure 30-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 7 win over the Cardinals.

news

LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

Follow along as the Broncos visit the Arizona Cardinals for a Week 7 matchup.

news

Game Preview: Broncos focused on 'ascending, improving' entering Week 7 matchup vs. Cardinals

With a win in Arizona, the Broncos would cap a 3-1 mark against the NFC West, and they would earn their 12th win over an NFC opponent in their last 13 tries.

news

Broncos activate RB Jonah Coleman and OLB Jonathon Cooper, place RB Tyler Badie and OLB Jonah Elliss on IR

Denver has regained a pair of players ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

news

Broncos to wear Summit White jerseys, Midnight Navy pants in Week 7 vs. Cardinals

The Broncos last wore the uniform combination in a 2025 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II and RB Jonah Coleman questionable for Week 7 vs. Cardinals, 3 Broncos ruled out

A pair of Broncos could return for Denver's Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals.

news

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 7 game

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2:05 p.m. MT.

news

Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II remains limited practice participant ahead of Week 7 game vs. Cardinals

Running back Jonah Coleman (ankle), who was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, was a full practice participant for the second consecutive day.

Advertising