CB Pat Surtain II among Broncos' inactive players for Week 7 game vs. Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After being listed as questionable, cornerback Pat Surtain II is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Surtain was a limited participant in all three practices ahead of Denver's Week 7 game. He initially sustained his injury in the Broncos' Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

While Surtain will not play Sunday, running back Jonah Coleman is active and officially available for Week 7 after being activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Coleman last played in Denver's Week 2 win over the Jaguars, when he recorded 58 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper is also active and appears set to make his season debut.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was previously ruled out, is also among the team's inactive players.

Safety Taylor Rapp and defensive back Sean Fresch Jr., who were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, are both active.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, offensive lineman Kage Casey, tight end Dallen Bentley and defensive linemen Jordan Jackson and Tyler Onyedim are also inactive. Ehlinger will serve as the team's emergency third quarterback.