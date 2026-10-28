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Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 8 game

Oct 28, 2026 at 03:35 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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The Broncos will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2:25 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

The Broncos (5-2) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 8. Denver will aim to secure its fourth consecutive win and second AFC West win of the 2026 regular season.

The Broncos enter the matchup after posting one of their best offensive performances of the season in a Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Bo Nix led Denver to 377 net yards and 30 points, and Nix's 62-yard touchdown run contributed to the Broncos' season-high 159 rushing yards.

Denver's defense, which recorded four red-zone stops against the Cardinals in Week 7, will aim for another strong performance as the unit takes on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and running back Kenneth Walker, who leads the league with 116.8 rushing yards per game.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos released their initial injury report on Wednesday. Cornerback Pat Surtain II was a full participant after being limited in all three of Denver's practices last week, and inside linebacker Karene Reid and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were also full participants. Tackle Garett Bolles and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. were limited, while defensive lineman Zach Allen, safety Talanoa Hufanga and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle did not practice. For more, click here.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Jim Nantz

Analyst: J.J. Watt

Sideline: Tracy Wolfson

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+ or Paramount+

Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

WATCH INTERNATIONALLY: NFL GamePass International

Click here to watch the games live from outside of the United States.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 192 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

LISTEN NATIONALLY: ESPN Radio

Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: Kelly Stouffer

Sideline: Cynthia Frelund

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

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