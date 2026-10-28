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Injury Report: Pat Surtain II improves to full participant, 3 Broncos do not practice ahead of Week 8 game vs. Chiefs

Oct 28, 2026 at 03:49 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' All-Pro cornerback has improved to a full participant ahead of Denver's Week 8 game against the Chiefs.

After being a limited participant in all three practices ahead of Week 7, cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) was listed as a full participant following the Broncos' Wednesday practice.

Surtain last played in Denver's Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

While Surtain improved to a full participant, safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), defensive lineman Zach Allen (hamstring) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) did not practice. Hufanga suffered an injury in Denver's Week 5 win over the Chargers and has not played in the Broncos' last two games. Allen and Waddle each played in the Broncos' Week 7 win vs. Arizona.

Tackle Garett Bolles (hip) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle) were limited in Wednesday's practice, while defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (neck) and inside linebacker Karene Reid (elbow) were both listed as full participants.

The Broncos will share an additional practice report on Thursday before sharing Week 8 game statuses on Friday.

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