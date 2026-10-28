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Broncos ILB Alex Singleton named AFC Defensive Player of the Week following Week 7 win vs. Cardinals

Oct 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Broncos defender has been recognized for his Week 7 performance.

Inside linebacker Alex Singleton was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his 19-tackle performance against the Cardinals, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The honor is the first Player of the Week selection of Singleton's career.

Singleton's 19 tackles were the most by any NFL player in a single game this season and the most by any NFL player in a non-overtime game since 2023.

Singleton's 19 tackles are tied for the fourth highest single-game total for the Broncos since at least 1994, and Singleton now owns three of the top five games in that category.

The 19-tackle performance was also the most by a Broncos defender since Singleton had a pair of games in 2022 with at least 20 tackles.

Singleton's outing was also tied for the ninth-most solo tackles by a Broncos defender in a game since at least 1994.

In addition to Singleton's 19 tackles, he recorded a tackle for loss, a sack and two quarterback hits. Singleton is just the third player since at least 2006 to post that stat line and the first since 2023, according to Pro Football Reference.

On the season, Singleton's 87 tackles are the fifth-most by a player in his first seven games since at least 1994. Singleton has four games in 2026 with at least 13 tackles.

Singleton is the second Broncos defender to win Player of the Week honors in 2026, as Talanoa Hufanga captured the nod following his Week 3 performance against the Rams.

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